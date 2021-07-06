Solar Flare So Powerful, it Caused Radio Blackout Over Atlantic Ocean

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s team of scientists, which constantly observes the sun, reported that ahead of the fourth of July, the sun erupted with a surprise solar flare in an early explosion of cosmic fireworks on July 03. It was the largest solar flare since 2017. The solar flare erupted from a sunspot known as AR2838 at 10:29 a.m. EDT (1429 GMT) on July 03.

According to the US Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), which continuously tracks the sun's weather, a powerful X1-class sun event has been registered from the sunspot, AR2838, which developed overnight. The centre’s officials said that the eruption has caused a brief radio blackout on Earth.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory has shared a video of the solar flare, which features the flare coming out from the upper right limb of the star. The video was captured by the department through a spacecraft, which is one of the many types of equipment used to monitor the sun’s weather.

Of the various eruptions from the sun, X-class solar flares are the strongest kind. They are basically powerful bursts of radiation. If the most powerful ones are aimed directly at Earth, they have the ability to endanger astronauts and satellites in space. Along with this, they can also interfere with Earth’s power grids. But the harmful radiations of the flare cannot enter Earth’s atmosphere and therefore, will not have any effect on the ground. However, if the solar flares are intense, they can disturb some layers of the atmosphere. These layers are those in which the GPS and communications travel. Moderate M-class solar flares have the capacity to supercharge Earth's auroras with dazzling displays.

It is being believed by the scientists that the sunspot AR2838 that shot off the solar flare on July 03 is the new active region on the sun. SWPC officials, in an update, also revealed that the sunspot region was responsible for emitting an M2 flare, which is a minor radio blackout.

