2-min read

Sole Searching: BJP Netas Get into Scuffle with Shoe, Other Politicians Put Their Best Foot Forward on Twitter

Following on the footsteps of the general populace, several politicians also put their best foot forward and tweeted about the same.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
Sole Searching: BJP Netas Get into Scuffle with Shoe, Other Politicians Put Their Best Foot Forward on Twitter
BJP MP Sharad Tripathi hitting colleague and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh.
What's in a name? Plenty, if it's name is missing from a foundation stone apparently. A BJP Member of Parliament who was presumably hoping that his name would be etched large across the ages flew into a rage when he discovered his name was missing from a foundation stone for a local road. Not one to tiptoe through the tulips, as it were, the MP took immedate action, and stepped across to his colleague to drive home his point. And by that we mean he removed his shoe and started wacking the party he perceived as having wronged him. Too bad it was someone from the same party.

Several videos of the scuffle were shot by onlookers and have gone viral on social media. The videos show BJP MP Sharad Tripathi losing his cool at party colleague and MLA Rakesh Singh because his name was missing from the foundation stone for a local road. The MLA had responded that it was his decision.

They were attending a meeting of District Planning Committee in the Collectorate Auditorium at Sant Kabir Nagar. After a verbal duel, the MP approached the MLA, who was seated with other party members around a round table, removed his shoe and started hitting him with it, much to the shock of everyone present there.

Incensed by the MP’s actions, the MLA got up and hit back at the MP. The two then rained blows at each other before other party members could intervene.

Thankfully, Tripathi can be assured of living on in the eternal memory of the internet after the videos went viral upon which the whole of desi Twitter stepped up to provide their opinion on the fight.

















Following on the footsteps of the general populace, several politicians also put their best foot forward and tweeted about the same.











