Sole Searching: BJP Netas Get into Scuffle with Shoe, Other Politicians Put Their Best Foot Forward on Twitter

Dad : If you tell me the truth, I won't hit you



You : * Tell the truth*



Dad : pic.twitter.com/dcmcOGPLIu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 6, 2019

Mera Boot ( 👟 ) Sabse Mazboot 😂



pic.twitter.com/RWj0iEaJ0j — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) March 6, 2019

Gangs Of Wasseypur ab to sach bol de bsdk scene recreated pic.twitter.com/yE49GW1Qgo — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 6, 2019

Thankfully the wiser man comes in to cool them down. pic.twitter.com/uoI0MZYCpq — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) March 6, 2019

आज उप्र में विश्व की सबसे अनुशासित राजनीतिक पार्टी का दावा करनेवाली भाजपा के सांसद व विधायक जी के मध्य जूतों का सादर आदान-प्रदान हुआ.



यह आगामी चुनावों में अपनी हार से आशंकित भाजपा की हताशा है. सच तो ये है कि लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने के लिए भाजपा को प्रत्याशी ही नहीं मिल रहे हैं. pic.twitter.com/gtbDrsdtAV — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 6, 2019

@PMOIndia sir yeh to ulta hogaya

(Mera Booth .... nahin ,Mera Joota Sab se Mazbooth wah Panna parmukh shoe se STRIKE karta huwa https://t.co/121B9DG0mS — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 6, 2019

Bjp MP Sharad Tripathi VS Bjp MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel .....Match Refree Senior Minister Ashutosh Tandon , Govt. OF Uttar Pradesh .#मोदी_है_तो_मुमकिन_है pic.twitter.com/LoDYdeJX5E — Syed Abbas Ali Zaidi “Rushdi” (@AbbasAliRushdi) March 6, 2019

What's in a name? Plenty, if it's name is missing from a foundation stone apparently. A BJP Member of Parliament who was presumably hoping that his name would be etched large across the ages flew into a rage when he discovered his name was missing from a foundation stone for a local road. Not one to tiptoe through the tulips, as it were, the MP took immedate action, and stepped across to his colleague to drive home his point. And by that we mean he removed his shoe and started wacking the party he perceived as having wronged him. Too bad it was someone from the same party.Several videos of the scuffle were shot by onlookers and have gone viral on social media. The videos show BJP MP Sharad Tripathi losing his cool at party colleague and MLA Rakesh Singh because his name was missing from the foundation stone for a local road. The MLA had responded that it was his decision.They were attending a meeting of District Planning Committee in the Collectorate Auditorium at Sant Kabir Nagar. After a verbal duel, the MP approached the MLA, who was seated with other party members around a round table, removed his shoe and started hitting him with it, much to the shock of everyone present there.Incensed by the MP’s actions, the MLA got up and hit back at the MP. The two then rained blows at each other before other party members could intervene.Thankfully, Tripathi can be assured of living on in the eternal memory of the internet after the videos went viral upon which the whole of desi Twitter stepped up to provide their opinion on the fight.Following on the footsteps of the general populace, several politicians also put their best foot forward and tweeted about the same.