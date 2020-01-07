Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Soleful: Twitter Finds Eerie Similarities Between Footwear 'Worn' by Indians 900 Years Ago and Now

A Twitter user shared images of sculptures and claimed that sandals worn by Indians 900 years ago appeared similar to the ones sold by a footwear manufacturer now.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
Soleful: Twitter Finds Eerie Similarities Between Footwear 'Worn' by Indians 900 Years Ago and Now
Image(s) tweeted by @TheGopalan.

Internet is a one-stop destination for all things bizarre. Recently, a Twitter user shared images of sculptures and claimed that sandals worn by Indians 900 years ago appeared similar to those sold by a footwear manufacturer now.

Twitter user V Gopalan shared a picture of sculptures from a temple in the town of Avudayarkoil in Tamil Nadu. Soon a thread of tweets started with people sharing similar pictures.

Gopalan captioned the images, “Ancient Indian men were very fashionable centuries back! They were wearing sandals thousand years back - the same model which BATA INDIA sells today! Zoom in to the pictures to see the similarity! Avudayar Koil, TN #IndianHeritage”

The Twitter thread became all the more exciting after more users started posting pictures of footwear. One of them commented that even the sandals worn by women today are similar to those worn in ancient times.

Another Twitter user shared a picture, in which he claimed that women in India used to wear heels 1,400 years back. The user also shared a picture from Kailasanathar Temple in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Here's what others have to say:

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
