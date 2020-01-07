Soleful: Twitter Finds Eerie Similarities Between Footwear 'Worn' by Indians 900 Years Ago and Now

Internet is a one-stop destination for all things bizarre. Recently, a Twitter user shared images of sculptures and claimed that sandals worn by Indians 900 years ago appeared similar to those sold by a footwear manufacturer now.

Twitter user V Gopalan shared a picture of sculptures from a temple in the town of Avudayarkoil in Tamil Nadu. Soon a thread of tweets started with people sharing similar pictures.

Gopalan captioned the images, “Ancient Indian men were very fashionable centuries back! They were wearing sandals thousand years back - the same model which BATA INDIA sells today! Zoom in to the pictures to see the similarity! Avudayar Koil, TN #IndianHeritage”

Ancient Indian men were very fashionable centuries back!They were wearing sandals thousand years back - the same model which BATA INDIA sells today!Zoom in to the pictures to see the similarity!Avudayar Koil, TN #IndianHeritage pic.twitter.com/gPeDoXOor7 — V Gopalan (@TheGopalan) January 4, 2020

The Twitter thread became all the more exciting after more users started posting pictures of footwear. One of them commented that even the sandals worn by women today are similar to those worn in ancient times.

Look at Ancient Indian women “high heel” and jewelry details 😍Bhuvaneswar Museum. pic.twitter.com/BqWYCPCPdK — Jai Shree Ram/ Mom dubey (@momdubey) January 4, 2020

Another Twitter user shared a picture, in which he claimed that women in India used to wear heels 1,400 years back. The user also shared a picture from Kailasanathar Temple in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Wearing heels 1400 yrs back! Kailasanathar Temple, Kanchi pic.twitter.com/8KzlQQKdev — The PAIN Doctor🇮🇳 (@praveshkanthed) January 4, 2020

Here's what others have to say:

great discovery😃😃 — Prakash Pandey (@Prakash27860562) January 5, 2020

I've also seen this on the Bhairava statue in Madhurai Temple — Karthik (@OKarthik82) January 4, 2020

also there is a case of keeping hunting knife...similar to holster..for pistol.. today...i have read somewhere, that when the Rome was not formed and even before the Athens come into existence, Kashi had already reached to its greatness. #OldestContinousLivingCity — India My Religion (@aloksom) January 4, 2020

