'Solidarity With Sanna Marin': Finnish Women are Posting Party Videos in Support of PM

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin received widespread criticism after a video of her dancing and drinking at a private party went viral. The 36-year-old, one of the youngest prime ministers in the world, admitted to taking a drug test after she received flak, with some leaders demanding that she take the aforementioned test. Now, however, women in Finland have begun coming out in solidarity with Marin against what they believe to be a sexist track of criticism.

With #SolidarityWithSanna, Finnish women are uploading videos of themselves dancing and tagging Marin on their posts as a way of expressing their support for her.

If letting off steam at a party is the worst thing your prime minister has done, then you're a pretty lucky country. 🇫🇮 #solidaritywithsanna pic.twitter.com/0jGJBKuZ0M — Fiona Patten MP (@FionaPattenMLC) August 22, 2022

We should all dance a little more!

I stand in solidarity with Sanna #solidaritywithsanna pic.twitter.com/q7l6qzXQzF — DM 🇳🇱 (@dmeijerk) August 21, 2022

The sky is the limit for Dancing Queens #solidaritywithsanna pic.twitter.com/47eY4KVbSr — Ann Mettler (@AnnMettler) August 21, 2022

The video posted on social media shows six people dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera, including PM Marin. Later in the video, Marin is on her knees on what seems to be the dance floor with her arms behind her head dancing while mimicking a song.

“I spent the evening with friends. Partied pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang,” she was quoted as saying by Finnish broadcaster YLE.

Soon after the video leaked, there were allegations of PM Marin using drugs while partying. She, however, denied taking drugs.

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things. I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way, Marin said, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.

It was unclear when the party, which reportedly was attended by Ilmari Nurminen, a member of Eduskunta, or parliament, for Marin’s Social Democratic Party, and the Finnish singer Alma, was held.

