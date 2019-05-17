English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Some Things Must Remain Sacred, Says Anand Mahindra Amid Row Over Nathuram Godse
'We used to be pitied for being poor but we were always rich since Bapu, inspired billions globally,' wrote Anand Mahindra on Twitter.
In the last few days, a lot has been said about the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi.
Recently, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan sparked a controversy when he described Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as independent India’s first terrorist.
“I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I'm saying this in front of Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist post India's independence is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse,” the actor-turned-politician reportedly said.
Following his remarks, lots of politicians opposed his statement, including BJP's Pragya Thakur, who termed Godse a patriot. After sharp criticism from her party, which condemned the remarks, she tendered an apology.
"I believe in my organisation, I work for it, and the party's line is my line," Thakur said hours after her remarks led to fierce criticism from the Congress and Opposition leaders.
All of this has led to a speculation from not just political parties, but also prominent people on social media.
Anand Gopal Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to explain this sentiment on how some things must remain outside the domain of debate and speculation.
"For 75 years, India’s been the land of the Mahatma:a beacon when the world lost its morality. We used to be pitied for being poor but we were always rich since Bapu, inspired billions globally. Some things must remain sacred. Or we become the Taliban, destroying statues that sustain us," he wrote.
People agreed with the sentiment, and praised him for putting it so perfectly in times when there was just spectacle and debate around the topic.
Anand Gopal Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to explain this sentiment on how some things must remain outside the domain of debate and speculation.
"For 75 years, India’s been the land of the Mahatma:a beacon when the world lost its morality. We used to be pitied for being poor but we were always rich since Bapu, inspired billions globally. Some things must remain sacred. Or we become the Taliban, destroying statues that sustain us," he wrote.
For 75 yrs,India's been the land of the Mahatma;a beacon when the world lost its morality.We used to be pitied for being poor but we were always rich since Bapu inspired billions globally.Some things must remain sacred.Or we become the Taliban,destroying statues that sustain us— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2019
People agreed with the sentiment, and praised him for putting it so perfectly in times when there was just spectacle and debate around the topic.
Well said Sir. https://t.co/sb30dLSZyu— Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) May 17, 2019
Thank you for daring to speak your mind. That is rare for today's Industrialists.— Gunasekar C Rajaratnam (@crguna) May 17, 2019
This is the best way of conveying the message!!— Sri@💯%🚶🔙 (@SriniBattu) May 17, 2019
I am glad you have spoken on this issue— Bring It On 👊 (@TigersBloodCell) May 17, 2019
