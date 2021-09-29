Someone Asked 'Why Indians Dry Clothes On Balconies' And Desis Had the Perfect Answer

It is quite a common sight to see wet clothes hanging on balconies and roofs in desi households. While the excruciating heat outside is enough to dry our clothes, foreigners from countries with a cool climate often fail to understand why we hang our clothes outside, since they usually do it inside a dryer. So when someone asked on Quora, “Why do Indians dry their clothes on their balconies or terraces instead of drying them in the dryer of the washing machine?" desis pitched in to explain the concept to them.

One of the people named Bhuvana Rameshwar, who answered the question said, “India is a hot tropical country except for the cold hill stations and during the rainy seasons. So, a washing machine with just a spinner is enough for us, just to squeeze out the water. In many houses, they don’t even have a washing machine as we have maids doing the washing. Some places with water shortage find washing machines taking lots of water."

“We dry these in the sunlight or in a breezy place like in our balconies or in the terrace. The sunlight and wind give the clothes a freshness that isn’t got by a drier. The smell of washed and sundried clothes is something to be felt, it cannot be explained. Sun-drying also kills bacteria and other germs. Also, the world recommends everybody to use solar energy to produce electricity and to save electricity," he added.

Another person who answered the question talked about how drying clothes in the open is not limited to India or Asia, adding that is a greener alternative from a global perspective. The person said, “Drying in the sun is also a global greener alternative, sunlight with UV rays can also disinfect clothes, prevent moulds and they smell nice as well. Try it sometime."

Several other desis too pointed out about the concept of drying clothes outside being environment friendly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here