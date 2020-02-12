Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Someone Called Ratan Tata 'Chhotu' on Instagram and This is How the Business Tycoon Responded

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons won the netizens by preaching kindness in answer to being called ‘Chhotu’ by a social media user.

Trending Desk

February 12, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
Someone Called Ratan Tata 'Chhotu' on Instagram and This is How the Business Tycoon Responded
The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons won the netizens by preaching kindness in answer to being called 'Chhotu' by a social media user.

How one behaves with others after being in a position of power goes on to say a lot about them. Apart from his business-related affairs, industrialist Ratan Tata makes headlines often for his humble take on life.

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons won the netizens by preaching kindness in answer to being called ‘Chhotu’ by a social media user.

Recently, Ratan Tata surpassed 1 million followers on his personal Instagram handle and took to the photo sharing app to commemorate the milestone.

He shared a pic of himself and wrote down his gratitude in the caption. He wrote: “I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it”.

He added that he believed that the “quality of connections” one can make in the “age of the internet” is far greater than any particular number.

“Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting”, he wrote, adding he hoped his journey with his online community continued together.

The post has garnered several comments, but one of them raked up chaos on the page.

One Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations Chhotu” with a heart emoji. She was immediately attacked by Instagram users calling the comment “shameful” and “disrespectful”.

The user under fire, however, defended her use of ‘Chhotu’ by calling it an endearing term and writing that as Ratan Tata was an “idol for every one”, she can say anything out of love.

As criticism over her choice of words did not stop, Tata himself responded in the chain.

He wrote: “There is a child in each [one] of us”. He then went on to ask everyone to treat the “young lady with respect”.

His comment received appreciation, garnering several thousand likes.

