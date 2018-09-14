English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Someone Catalogued All the Indian Stand-up Comedians into One Website and We Couldn't Be Happier
Weekends = sorted.
Weekends = sorted.
Loading...
With the standup comedy rapidly growing in India, it is hard to keep a track of new comics joining the scene.
Let's face it, even though these newbies frequently show up in the YouTube's trending tab, it's hard to find them when you plan to binge watch their videos on a weekend.
Luckily for us, someone thought this through and created a website (indianstandups.com) that keeps a track of all (almost) standup comedians (new and established) in India and catalogues all the funny individuals at one place.
The layout is simple:
=> Latest tab:
Keeps a track of all the latest comedy videos released on YouTube.
=> Trending tab:
Shows all the top viewed videos of comedians.
While the 'comics' tab lists out several Indian comedians in an alphabetical order.
And in case you want to be featured along with other stand-up comedians, the minimalistic website gives you an option to mail to the website admin.
So next time when you find yourself lost on YouTube or Netflix, you could visit this website and find new comics and fresh content without any hassle.
Let's face it, even though these newbies frequently show up in the YouTube's trending tab, it's hard to find them when you plan to binge watch their videos on a weekend.
Luckily for us, someone thought this through and created a website (indianstandups.com) that keeps a track of all (almost) standup comedians (new and established) in India and catalogues all the funny individuals at one place.
The layout is simple:
=> Latest tab:
Keeps a track of all the latest comedy videos released on YouTube.
=> Trending tab:
Shows all the top viewed videos of comedians.
While the 'comics' tab lists out several Indian comedians in an alphabetical order.
And in case you want to be featured along with other stand-up comedians, the minimalistic website gives you an option to mail to the website admin.
So next time when you find yourself lost on YouTube or Netflix, you could visit this website and find new comics and fresh content without any hassle.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Jitendra Joshi Won the Best Supporting Actor Award (Male)
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Jitendra Joshi Won the Best Supporting Actor Award (Male)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched in India for Rs 11.69 Lakh, Gets New Marina blue Color
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.99 Lakh
- Rashmika Mandanna's Beau Rakshit Shetty Finally Breaks Silence On Their Breakup Rumours
- Love Sonia Review: Hope is the Only Guiding Light in This Brutal Tale of Flesh Trade
- Premier League: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah in Spotlight as Struggling Stars Clash
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...