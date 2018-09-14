GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Someone Catalogued All the Indian Stand-up Comedians into One Website and We Couldn't Be Happier

Weekends = sorted.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2018, 8:11 AM IST
With the standup comedy rapidly growing in India, it is hard to keep a track of new comics joining the scene.

Let's face it, even though these newbies frequently show up in the YouTube's trending tab, it's hard to find them when you plan to binge watch their videos on a weekend.

Luckily for us, someone thought this through and created a website (indianstandups.com) that keeps a track of all (almost) standup comedians (new and established) in India and catalogues all the funny individuals at one place.

The layout is simple:

=> Latest tab:

Keeps a track of all the latest comedy videos released on YouTube.

comedy

=> Trending tab:

Shows all the top viewed videos of comedians.

trending

While the 'comics' tab lists out several Indian comedians in an alphabetical order.

comedians

And in case you want to be featured along with other stand-up comedians, the minimalistic website gives you an option to mail to the website admin.

comedian feature

So next time when you find yourself lost on YouTube or Netflix, you could visit this website and find new comics and fresh content without any hassle.
