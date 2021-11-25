Someone Got Six Chips in a Lay's Packet and Desis Have Had Enough of 'Packaged Air'

Desi kids don’t grow up knowing a lot of things for certain, but they do know this: Lay’s packets are 60% air and maybe 40% chips on a good day. Thanks to Twitter, the worst (or best?) of those packs has finally been discovered and has been receiving all the recognition that it’s worth. A Twitter user got six unbroken pieces of chips in a Rs 5 packet of Lay’s and people had theories about how that could have happened. The tweet has over 16,000 likes and everything from math to Delhi air pollution to quoting ‘Sholay’ was happening in the comments. It went to the extent that PepsiCo India customer care’s Twitter handle responded, asking that the original poster’s concerns be shared with them. In response, he said, “Bhai tension mat le.. Appreciation tweet tha.. Paheli bar bina tute nikale sare chips…" Yet others flocked to the thread to share how six pieces of chips in a Rs 5 packet was in fact a gain and how they have had far worse.

We request you to share your contact details with us at consumer.feedback@pepsico.com, so we can connect with you please.— PepsiCo Cares IN (@PepsiCoCaresin) November 23, 2021

B :khule aam loot raha haiC :-₹5 mei aur kinta chahiye Me: How did i got all of them unbroken 0.0 — 𝕾𝖆𝖒 (@samsarcastix) November 23, 2021

Is packet pe 20% extra likha hona chahiye tha…u got extra chip..U got lucky..be happy wat r u complaining bout??🤣 — Dr.Asma Parekh🇮🇳 (@AsmaParekh) November 23, 2021

The price should be higher in Delhi because there is scarcity of fresh air over there.— YB (@barmare_yusuf) November 23, 2021

1 chips jyada agaya bhai. Kindly courier it back to : Pepsico India Holding Pvt Ltd, Frito Lays Division, 4th Flr, Tower-A, Mehrauli Gurgaon Rd, Gurgaon City, Gurgaon - 122001 (Near Global Business Park).— utpal phukan (@pikuphukan) November 23, 2021

The environmental impact on Earth by the plastic packaging done by @pepsi to pack 6 slivers of fried potato sold for INR.5/-(7 cents) which can be eaten in 10 seconds when the damaging plastic packaging will live on earth forever courtesy @pepsi— Baroon Varma Барун Варма 🇮🇳 (@BaroonV) November 23, 2021

@Lays_India kya hai ye 😒 humko to 4 hi aate hai— Anurag Kawale (@anurag_kawale) November 23, 2021

People clearly feel passionately about chips and fries. If this tweet thread is not proof enough, consider the UK Facebook group that’s dedicated solely to comparing shapes and sizes of fries. Thousands of customers of a popular UK pub chain, Wetherspoon, have come together on a Facebook group to count the number of chips and measure the size of fries they get per portion. According to a Mirror report, more than 37,000 customers have joined a Facebook group named Wetherspoons Paltry Chip Count. It’s a single-issue group where people share a photo of their meal with the number of chips they were served by the diner. One customer found that he was served just 10 fries with his main course, whereas another received a whopping 41 chips on his plate when it arrived.

To top that off, a Facebook user called ‘Kolkata Food Trotters’ recently posted a recipe of ‘chips curry’ that shows a few chips dipped in a yellow curry that has been garnished with chillies. The caption read, “Chips curry, my own concept". The image soon went viral on Twitter as well garnering a lot of distasteful comments.

