Someone Hacked US Navy Vessel's Facebook Page & Streamed 'Age of Empires' For 10 Hours

In a bizarre incident, someone hacked the Facebook page of USS KIDD, the renowned battleship of the US navy, to stream more than ten hours of the original Age Of Empires game. It appears that the US navy has still not been able to completely gain control of its Facebook page. The gamer however has stopped streaming the classic version of the game. According to commander Nicole Schwegman as he told Task and Purpose, “The official Facebook page for USS Kidd (DDG 100) was hacked and the navy is currently working with Facebook’s technical support to resolve the issue.”

The person named the streams with expressions such as “Hahahahaha”, “hi everyone” and “hi guys” before streaming the real-time strategy game coming from the house of Ensemble Studios across the day. The hacker also replaced the purpose of the page which was made to inform the families about the status and location of the vessel. The new purpose was set as “Gaming Video Creator”.

The tactics game was unveiled about 14 years ago and the hacker streamed the gameplay for more than 10 hours on the battleship’s Facebook page in six different videos, all of which were available to view till yesterday.

As the news of the hack spread, commenters reached the page in hundreds to view the stream. While the voice of the player during the gameplay was not audible, the comment section was swarming with hundreds of comments on different videos. A large number of commenters were also discussing the game and gameplay and also furnishing advice to the gamer on how to advance in the game.

Users on the Facebook page were also left wondering whether this was a genuine hack, or simply someone who bagged the opportunity after viewing the page logged in on someone else’s device. The incident has left the US Navy with a red face and the officials are trying to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

