Someone Has Started a Fundraiser For 'Egg Boy' For Egging Australian Senator
The teenager earned the tag in the wake of the horrific Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand that left at least 50 killed after he egged Fraser Anning for making Islamophobic comments post the shooting.
Screenshot from @9NewsMelb / @sarmadalli10 | Twitter.
The Internet has scrambled in support of the "Egg Boy" ever since a video of him smacking Australian minister Fraser Anning with an egg surfaced on the web.
The teenager earned the tag after he egged the minister for making Islamophobic comments in the wake of the horrific Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand that left at least 50 people dead.
The incident occurred when Senator Anning, a far-right minister from Australia, was addressing a press conference in Melbourne on Saturday and soon #eggboy became a global trend on Twitter, with fans extending solidarity for the boy.
WATCH: This is the moment Senator Fraser Anning was egged by a teenage boy during a press conference in Melbourne. #9News pic.twitter.com/oePwz3pPH2— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 16, 2019
While the Aussie PM Scott Morrison has condemned the minister's controversial remarks and the teen has been since released, someone has now set up a GoFundMe for the "Egg Boy".
The reason?
The "anti-fascist hero" can use the donation for legal fees, and to buy more eggs.
Titled "Money for EggBoi," the admin of fundraiser wrote, "Our hero EggBoi takes on Fraser Anning, the senator for Queensland that is now despised around the world for comments made after the shooting at a New Zealand mosque."
With a goal of $50,000, of which $43,603 has already been raised, the admin also said that the teen plans to send a majority of the money to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack.
Earlier, people made cartoons, posters, mashups, and GIFs to express their gratitude towards the "hero".
RESPECT FOR YOU #EGGBOY pic.twitter.com/F6IOmYraY8— Kapten Jake (@ekaprasetya666) March 17, 2019
Australian Senator got an egg slap on his head from a young boy as a punishment on his rude comments about the victims of Christchurch .He is not Muslim but he don't like racism, he only defends of humanity. this little man is a hero in my eyes. #eggboy #ChristchurchTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/4VTzKzGEN9— AahilrazaEbrahim (@saahilebrahim9) March 17, 2019
#eggboy will connolly u brave pic.twitter.com/TsuaRII5ZN— Shahajadul Islam (@shahajadul) March 17, 2019
Famous and world renowned in one day #eggboy pic.twitter.com/tCqw4mtvW2— Fakhrul Islam (@Fakhrul17782917) March 17, 2019
The reason #eggboy’s protest has struck such a cord is that it cuts to the heart of white supremacy: a sense of inadequacy and a fear of humiliation.— Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 17, 2019
shame shame Anning shame! go go #EggBoy pic.twitter.com/58N0ORULXS— Jen (@fordtippex) March 17, 2019
We are all f supports, of Eggboy don't feel alone— Hareed abass nuur (@AbassNuur) March 17, 2019
Racism must be resisted ⚔️#eggboy pic.twitter.com/82EFQWDd0f
What a courageous boy #eggboy pic.twitter.com/GX2K6HkbHo— Ray (@Ray13227572) March 17, 2019
#eggboy “will Collonlly” slapping racism with egg! pic.twitter.com/HvB59NuDmZ— Mr_mandokhail (@MandokhailMr) March 17, 2019
Artist @V_TT_RR (Kevin Rudd’s nephew) latest street art in Hosier Lane, Melbourne - #EggBoy v Fraser Anning. pic.twitter.com/AUPAHijBqs— Alice Workman (@workmanalice) March 17, 2019
I really like this boy #EggBoy #EggBoyHero pic.twitter.com/y3xDh580qZ— Tasya Aulia Dina (@tasya19971) March 17, 2019
Willy Connolly you are a legend— sarmadalli10 (@sarmadalli10) March 17, 2019
Absolute legend #EggBoyHero #Eggboy pic.twitter.com/5wNW2uhNWP
God bless you #Will_Connolly #eggboy pic.twitter.com/yKnES44QLI— صعب المنال (@M_Al9h) March 17, 2019
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-high 84 Post Indian Wells Run
- In-Form South Africa Look to Inflict More Pain on Struggling Sri Lanka in T20 Series
- Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Having a 'Showdown' Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks
- Man Who Chased Away New Zealand Shooter From Mosque Hailed as ‘Hero’
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s