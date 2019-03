Someone Has Started a Fundraiser For 'Egg Boy' For Egging Australian Senator

WATCH: This is the moment Senator Fraser Anning was egged by a teenage boy during a press conference in Melbourne. #9News pic.twitter.com/oePwz3pPH2 — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 16, 2019

Australian Senator got an egg slap on his head from a young boy as a punishment on his rude comments about the victims of Christchurch .He is not Muslim but he don't like racism, he only defends of humanity. this little man is a hero in my eyes. #eggboy #ChristchurchTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/4VTzKzGEN9 — AahilrazaEbrahim (@saahilebrahim9) March 17, 2019

Famous and world renowned in one day #eggboy pic.twitter.com/tCqw4mtvW2 — Fakhrul Islam (@Fakhrul17782917) March 17, 2019

The reason #eggboy’s protest has struck such a cord is that it cuts to the heart of white supremacy: a sense of inadequacy and a fear of humiliation. — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 17, 2019

We are all f supports, of Eggboy don't feel alone

Racism must be resisted ⚔️#eggboy pic.twitter.com/82EFQWDd0f — Hareed abass nuur (@AbassNuur) March 17, 2019

Artist @V_TT_RR (Kevin Rudd’s nephew) latest street art in Hosier Lane, Melbourne - #EggBoy v Fraser Anning. pic.twitter.com/AUPAHijBqs — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) March 17, 2019

"He's the hero that we need but didn't deserve..."The Internet has scrambled in support of the "Egg Boy" ever since a video of him smacking Australian minister Fraser Anning with an egg surfaced on the web.The teenager earned the tag after he egged the minister for making Islamophobic comments in the wake of the horrific Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand that left at least 50 people dead.The incident occurred when Senator Anning, a far-right minister from Australia, was addressing a press conference in Melbourne on Saturday and soon #eggboy became a global trend on Twitter, with fans extending solidarity for the boy.While the Aussie PM Scott Morrison has condemned the minister's controversial remarks and the teen has been since released, someone has now set up a GoFundMe for the "Egg Boy".The reason?The "anti-fascist hero" can use the donation for legal fees, and to buy more eggs.Titled " Money for EggBoi ," the admin of fundraiser wrote, "Our hero EggBoi takes on Fraser Anning, the senator for Queensland that is now despised around the world for comments made after the shooting at a New Zealand mosque."With a goal of $50,000, of which $43,603 has already been raised, the admin also said that the teen plans to send a majority of the money to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack.Earlier, people made cartoons, posters, mashups, and GIFs to express their gratitude towards the "hero".