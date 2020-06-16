'Someone Has to Do it': Delhi Taxi Driver Gets Behind Wheel of Ambulance to Make a Living

Before the coronavirus hit New Delhi, Mohammad Aamir Khan was a taxi driver making a living in the Indian capital.

But after work dried up during a nearly three-month lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, a friend suggested he take on a part-time job at perhaps the only booming business in the country - driving a private ambulance.

On his first day, without any training, he was ferrying patients to a hospital for his firm, a private contractor brought in to deal with a surge in the number of patients.

A week later, his ambulance became a hearse, transporting corpses to cremation ghats and cemeteries, sometimes stacked on top of each other, six at one time.

"Earlier, there used to be one or two bodies, but now the mortuary is full of bodies," Khan said as he helped unload four bodies at a graveyard.

A combination of wearing a mandatory PPE kit while driving an ambulance full of COVID-19 bodies under the oppressive summer heat has made working a massive health challenge for him.

"The (PPE) becomes so hot that it becomes difficult to wear it even for a half an hour.... We will faint in just half an hour if we wear the kit and work in it," said the 39-year-old.

Coronavirus cases in India are surging, surpassing Italy's count even as the government lifted the lockdown this week. Unlike other countries badly hit by the virus, frontline health workers in India are poorly paid, have minimum training, no insurance, long working hours, and face social stigma.

Khan said that his wife and 7-year-old daughter moved to their maternal grandparents' house about three months ago, and he has not told anyone in his neighbourhood about his current profession, as it might draw unwanted attention in a country where health workers have been targeted by neighbours for fear of spreading the infection.

Delhi is one of the country's coronavirus "hotspots" and hospitals are running out of beds for the tens of thousands of patients.

India's total number of cases stood at 320,922 as of Monday (June 15). The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has increased to 9,195.