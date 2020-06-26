Someone Imagined Akshay Kumar on Amitabh Bachchan's 'KBC' and it is Full of 'Hera Pheri'

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Indian version of popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is all set to return to the TV sets for the year 2020.

Hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, KBC opened its registration process during the pandemic. In fact, the promo of quiz-based reality show's season 12, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, saw BigB doing the talking from the confines of his home.

But you are here for memes, aren't you?

While there's no set date to when the show will go on floors in India, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @indianpunner, has used this time and opportunity to imagine Akshay Kumar and his antics on the quiz show complete with some of his iconic one-liners from his own Bollywood movies.

As the show's format goes, BigB proceeds to give a quick walk through the rules in his usual baritone.

"Chaliye main aapko iss khel ke niyam bata du (Let me tell you the rules of this game show)."

The contestant, in this case, Akshay Kumar, brings out the Deewane Huye Paagal in him.

BigB then dives into the first question.

Which state in India has a capital that stands on the Tawi river?

A: Uttarakhand B: Himachal Pradesh



C: Jammu & Kashmir D: Tripura

Akki doesn't know the answer to this and Bachchan suggests him to use the lifeline. Here comes the Hera Pheri deja vu.

For some reason, Kumar looks at BigB for a hint but little does he know, the superstar of Bollywood is a meme too. "Meri taraf matt dekhiye. Main aapki koi sahayata nahi kar sakta (Don't look at me, I can't help you)."

Paise laya?







The hilarious thread soon went viral on Twitter with others chipping in with their own contribution.

In case you are wondering, Akshay Kumar has, in the past, shown up on the sets of KBC to promote Action Replayy with the 2010 movie's star cast.

