2-min read

Someone Imagined the Desi Guests at Deepika-Ranveer Wedding and it is All Kinds of Relatable

Every shaadi ever.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
Someone Imagined the Desi Guests at Deepika-Ranveer Wedding and it is All Kinds of Relatable
Image credits: @Mr_LoLwa / Twitter
Loading...
After months of speculation, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally spilled the beans and announced their wedding date.

On Sunday, the actors took to their respective social media accounts and blessedness the world with the much-awaited announcement.

“With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer,” read the announcement.







While the Internet is already gatecrashing the wedding with memes and jokes, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Mr_LoLwa made a list of typical guests at the Deepika-Ranveer wedding and it will remind you of every Indian shaadi ever.

Take a look:











































Loading...
