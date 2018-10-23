Someone Imagined the Desi Guests at Deepika-Ranveer Wedding and it is All Kinds of Relatable
Every shaadi ever.
Image credits: @Mr_LoLwa / Twitter
On Sunday, the actors took to their respective social media accounts and blessedness the world with the much-awaited announcement.
“With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer,” read the announcement.
October 21, 2018
While the Internet is already gatecrashing the wedding with memes and jokes, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Mr_LoLwa made a list of typical guests at the Deepika-Ranveer wedding and it will remind you of every Indian shaadi ever.
Take a look:
Shadi fix karwane wala fufaji #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/D5w02xoGlJ— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Apni ex ki shadi mai bhi gift le jane wala shareef aashiq #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/PZU14tcozs— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Apni ex ki shadi mai dard bhare gana gane wala ashiq #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/AHVSI6kQKM— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Apni ex ki shadi mai daru pikeey hungama karne wala ashiq pic.twitter.com/JDl9d53Wcx— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dulhe ka ameer jija #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/o1hhqAzCSl— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dulhe ko honeymoon ke tips dene wala dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/97pxHMGpJt— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Jija ke sath masti karne wali saliya #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/ipqPQdSJvE— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dulhan ka zimedar bada bhai #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/s7En7gR4TI— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dulhan ka NRI wala dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/GOMmhoBOiJ— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Bacho ko zabardasti dulha dulhan ke sath photo ki demand karne wala chachaji #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/vWWrSKnwQ9— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dulha dulhan ko zabardasti couple dance karwane wale dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/6OWCMCntQb— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dil kholke nagin dance karne wala dulhe ka dost. #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/VSLpLgAFMF— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Khali lifafa de ke bhar pet khane wala dulhe ka tauji #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/j53SQuGQ5b— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Shadi mai tun rehne wala dulhe ka nashedi dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/iFJ3D8FBmU— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
