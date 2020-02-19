English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Someone Keeps Leaving Pillowcases Full of Live Snakes Outside a Fire Station in UK

First 13 pythons and now 16 more snakes were delivered to the fire station within a week | Image credit: Twitter

First 13 pythons and now 16 more snakes were delivered to the fire station within a week | Image credit: Twitter

On Saturday, 16 live snakes wrapped inside two pink pillowcases were dropped at a dustbin behind the Farringdon Fire Station in Sunderland, UK following 13 pythons on Thursday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Share this:

In a bizarre incident, pillowcases full of live snakes are being dumped outside a fire-station in the United Kingdom, leaving authorities stumped for answers.

On Saturday, 16 live snakes wrapped inside two pink pillowcases were dropped at a dustbin behind the Farringdon Fire Station in Sunderland, UK. The incident follows a similar one last week when 13 royal pythons were delivered to the fire station in a similar fashion on Thursday.

A report in CNN quotes Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) inspector Heidi Cleaver, the snakes were healthy and in relatively good condition, given the ordeal. Cleaver also expressed shock at the uncanny way in which two parcels of snakes were delivered in exactly the same way.

The 16 snakes include 15 corn snakes and one male carpet python. "It is really concerning to think that someone has had around 30 snakes or more which they have decided to abandon in this cruel and callous way," Cleaver said in a statement.

The previous 16 snakes had been found in the same bin, wrapped in discarded linen printed with Toy Story graffiti.

Authorities including the RSPCA are currently at a loss to locate the original owner of the snakes or who left them there.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story