GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Someone Left a 'We Don't Tip Terrorist' Note For a Waiter Named Khalil in US Restaurant

It's a sick, sad world.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 5:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Someone Left a 'We Don't Tip Terrorist' Note For a Waiter Named Khalil in US Restaurant
Source: Facebook
We still live in a world filled with prejudices-- and Islamophobia ranks quite high up on that list.

And while there are many who claim that religious or gender discrimination no longer exist, here's a reality check.

A waiter in a restaurant in the United States was not just refused a tip on a $108 bill but also received an extremely hurtful message from the customer.

While refusing to give any tip to Khalil Cavil, the waiter from Texas, the customer highlighted his name ‘Khalil’ on the bill and wrote: “We don’t tip terrorist”.

Khalil took to Facebook to narrate the incident.

"At the moment I didn’t know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach," he wrote.

Khalil wrote that he shared the photo of the bill because he wants people to understand that this racism. "This hatred still exists," he wrote.

"Although, this is nothing new, it is still something that will test your faith. All day I’ve had to remind myself that Jesus died for these people too. I have decided to let this encourage me, and fuel me to change the world the only way I know how. So to all the haters out there, keep talkin, your only helping me step into my destiny!”



He later thanked everyone for reaching out to him and speaking out against racism and xenophobia.



Even though Khalil posted the photo of the bill online, he decided to keep the identity of the customer concealed. And guess what? Khalil, in fact, is not a Muslim, but he follows Christianity.

According to reports, the restaurant has put out a statement saying that the customer responsible for the message has been banned. "Racism of any form is unacceptable," Terry Turney, COO of the restaurant, told USA Today. 

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Recommended For You

Photogallery