Someone Made a BTS x Ranveer Singh Remix and Desi ARMYs are Digging it

BTS x Ranveer Singh is now a thing. When it comes to ARMYs, nothing is impossible. The Korean boy band has one of the most ardent fan bases in the world, and they are all super creative when it comes to expression of their admiration. Take that and throw in some Desi gusto and you have the perfect energy mix that can get you through any downer. A video going viral on Twitter shows Ranveer Singh in his shockingly colourful attire and unmatched energy in the ‘Tattad Tattad’ song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s famous film ‘Ramseela’. But instead of the real Tattad Tattad song, what plays is BTS’ Jin’s song ‘Super Tuna’. Surprisingly, the dance steps in the Bollywood song are perfectly in sync with the beats of Super Tuna. The video found its way onto Desi ARMY Twitter and suffice it to say, a lot of emotions were being had.

Omg my mom called me over to see this 🤣 Seeing Ranveer's dance sync to Jin's song is amazing !— 🌸 Blossom 🌸 (@Hey_Shivani) December 5, 2021

@Aesthet35554198 broooo 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 this isssss soooooo perfect— Baby J 🐣 (@Aruu__BTS) December 5, 2021

This syncs so well with tattad tattad 😍 @RanveerOfficial— Shivam #83🏏' Ranveerian❤️ (@Shivam_mishra69) December 6, 2021

For the BTS ARMY, 4th December is a special day because it is Worldwide Handsome Kim Seok Jin aka Jin’s birthday. The oldest member of the K-Pop boy band has turned 29. In classic ARMY tradition, the singer is being showered with love and blessings on social media. Twitter and Instagram are flooded with his old pictures as well as stunning snaps from 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, where he cut his birthday cake with fans and other BTS members.

Fans have previously also drawn several Desi connections to BTS. The Bangtan Boys, won the ‘Artist Of The Year’ award at the AMA 2021. But apart from their big win, Kim Taehyung and Jin’s outfits have struck a special chord with the Indian BTS ARMYs, who are popularly known as Desimys. The septet -Jin, RM, SUGA, V, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook — came to the red carpet dressed in menswear from the shelves of Louis Vuitton’s 2022 Spring collection. However, for the live performance of their hit song Butter, the band chose yellow outfits. But V and Jin’s outfits reminded their fans of Indian ensembles. Fans stated that V looked like an Indian groom, while Jin appeared to be his elder brother.

