Someone Made a CV for Jethalal from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ and It’s On-point

Jethalal Champaklal Gada, the name says it all until you are living in some deserted island. For the uninitiated, Jethalal, the character in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is that Gokuldham vasi, without whom the society with become dull and unemployed. That’s because he always finds himself in a soup so saving him is a full-time task for his neighbours.

Those who have seen actor Dilip Joshi portray this Gujju businessman 's character do not even need his introduction. Yet if you're not an avid Jethalal follower, then his Curriculum Vitae is here to make you fall in love with this amusing and vibrant man.

A 'resume writer' from Bangalore recently prepared and shared Jethalal 's CV on their Instagram page. And being a fan of the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' television series, I can tell, he did a very fine job.

From highlighting his love for chai and biscoot to his obsession with his padosan Babitaji to his chup hoja satvi fail , the CV lists all his awesome qualities.

It naturally went viral as netizens pointed out how accurate the CV is. The Instagrammer had earlier made an impressive CV of Baburao from 'Hera Pheri'. He also listed the skills of Shyam and Raju from the iconic movie. Have a look:

Well, looking at the impressive CV of Jethalal, what job would you offer him?