Someone Made a Twitter Thread Comparing Priyanka Chopra to Trash Cans and the Internet is Here For It

Priyanka Chopra really said, "Girl, don’t yell....We're all here for love," in August 2019, when a Pakistani woman at BeautyCon asked her some tough questions.

Almost a year later, turns out not everybody is here for love.

Desi netizens on Twitter have been very vocal about their criticism of actor Priyanka Chopra's 'selective outrage,' where she ignores issues about her own country, or South-East Asia and only talks about things in America, or the world - the most recent one being her support for 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

While desi netizens were all in support of her voicing issues, they called her out on her silence about India's issues and her hypocrisy on being a part of promoting fairness creams in the past.

A desi Twitter user, summed up this sentiment in a Twitter thread, "Priyanka Chopra as her identical twin," juxtaposing pictures of the actress and trash cans.





Priyanka Chopra with her identical twin (A THREAD) pic.twitter.com/3g7TqtwN6x

— Hredya Ramkumar (@hredyaa) June 8, 2020





While nobody has so far trended #BoycottPriyankaChopra on Twitter, this thread is also close to cancel culture as it gets at the moment.

Other desi netizens agreeing with this is proof that people are actively calling out celebrities on their selective activism.





U really think u can post the same pictures side by side and no one will notice hmm?

— aleenaa (@hameshadilemma) June 8, 2020

Pls don’t make dustbins seem useless 😔😔😔 — emptydumpty (@kantatabatata) June 8, 2020







these spot the difference games are getting harder oof

— lim 2.0 (@uteakill_) June 8, 2020

This is also not the first time someone has used this tactic to highlight the issues.

priyanka chopra as trash cans, a thread: pic.twitter.com/EyVkkPG93Z — dima🕊 (@dimuhhx) August 16, 2019

At the BeautyCon panel in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra had been accused of “encouraging nuclear war” over comments she made on Twitter amid worsening tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Bollywood actor who moved to the US was confronted by an audience member, a Pakistani woman, Ayesha Malik, who told the actor, “It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite.”

"You are a Unicef ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood,” she had said.

Soon after, someone grabbed the microphone away from Malik. Chopra, who is married to US pop star Nick Jonas, replied: "I hear you. Whenever you’re done venting. Got it? Done? Okay, cool."