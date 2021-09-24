Someone Mashed 'Manike Mage Hithe' With 'Rowdy Baby' and It's a Bop

If you’re a frequent user of social media, you’ve probably heard the viral song Manike Mage Hithe by Sri Lankan artist Yohani De Silva. The song succeeded to enchant the internet, with over 120 million views on YouTube. Now, a new version of the song by two Indian girls has emerged amidst the Sri Lankan song’s dominance on streaming platforms.

Antara and Ankita Nandy, the internet’s favourite singing sister pair, recently uploaded an Acapella rendition of the song with their customary ukuleles. In an effort to perfect their Sinhalese pronunciations, they coupled the song with Rowdy Baby, a famous song from Maari 2 sung by Dhanush and Dhee. The Nandy sisters skillfully blended the Sinhala and Tamil songs in the fusion cover, presenting a stunning combination of both lively kinds of music that has gone viral.

The two singers have pleased admirers in the neighbouring nation as well, with over 750K views on Facebook and almost 200K on Instagram.

The soulful Sri Lankan popular song is garnering worldwide acclaim. Many film industry luminaries have also praised the tune. Because of the song’s success, several musical masters have produced their own interpretations. The song recently got a Gujarati touch when singer Parthiv Gohil joined the bandwagon. The song is titled Tari Mari Vato.

Not Just Gujarati, but even Bengali artists couldn’t stay untouched. Recently, a Bengali version of the song, performed by a father-daughter duet from Medinipur, went viral. The pair renamed the popular song Ma Mati Manush Hithein honour of WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The song Manike Mage Hithe, which was first released as a single in July of last year, was sung by Satheeshan and rapper Dulan ARX, who is also the writer. Following the popularity of the cover version in India by Yohani, the singers produced Tamil and Malayalam versions of the song. In this version, Anas Shajahan has joined Yohani.

