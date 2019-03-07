LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Someone Needs to Tell Donald Trump 'Tim Apple' is Not the Tech Giant's CEO

Donald Trump called the Apple CEO Tim Cook, 'Tim Apple' while sitting right next to him at an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 7, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
First, there was 'Jeff Bozo'. Now, we have 'Tim Apple'.

And this isn't a slight slip of tongue or muddling your words up, this appears to be a common trend with United States President, Donald Trump.

At a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the importance of technology in education, Trump called the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, 'Tim Apple.'

And just so it's clear, he didn't use it in a sentence. He didn't refer to Cook by his first name, then mention 'Apple.' He didn't say, "Tim, Apple can help children in..." or anything along those lines. He referred to Tim Cook as Tim Apple while sitting right next to him, with a placard reading his name out.




This is also not the first time Trump has called someone by their name incorrectly.

Like 'Jeff Bozo.'




And 'Marillyn Lockheed.'




Twitter set out to justify the President's strange name in the best way possible.





















Is it on purpose, like some domination-game by showing them how little he really cares? Or does Donald Trump really not know how to remember basic names? We'll have to wait for a few more call-outs to really know.
