Someone Needs to Tell Donald Trump 'Tim Apple' is Not the Tech Giant's CEO

Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9 — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019

So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

Cook and Apple can be confusing. All related to something to eat. — Imran Ahsan Mirza 🇳🇬🇵🇰🇦🇺 (@imranahsanmirza) March 7, 2019

Don't forget Zack Facebookberg — Ash James+++ (@ashjameslondon) March 6, 2019

He just thinks everyone names their company after themselves like he did. — Hislermania (@Hisler420) March 6, 2019

I wonder if he’s spoken with Elon TeslaSpaceXSolarCity — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 6, 2019

Tim Cook. Should have replied Thank you Mr Donald Duck — Sean Dower (@SeanSeandower) March 6, 2019

Tim Apple is an American icon just like the famous innovators Thomas Lightbulb and Henry Car — Scott (@wskinne3) March 6, 2019

First, there was 'Jeff Bozo'. Now, we have 'Tim Apple'.And this isn't a slight slip of tongue or muddling your words up, this appears to be a common trend with United States President, Donald Trump.At a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the importance of technology in education, Trump called the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, 'Tim Apple.'And just so it's clear, he didn't use it in a sentence. He didn't refer to Cook by his first name, then mention 'Apple.' He didn't say, "Tim, Apple can help children in..." or anything along those lines. He referred to Tim Cook as Tim Apple while sitting right next to him, with a placard reading his name out.This is also not the first time Trump has called someone by their name incorrectly.Like 'Jeff Bozo.'And 'Marillyn Lockheed.'Twitter set out to justify the President's strange name in the best way possible.Is it on purpose, like some domination-game by showing them how little he really cares? Or does Donald Trump really not know how to remember basic names? We'll have to wait for a few more call-outs to really know.