Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Someone Needs to Tell US President Donald Trump 'Alcaida' is Not a Terror Group

The notes pertained to Trump’s comments on Monday when he doubled down on racist attacks against several lawmakers.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Someone Needs to Tell US President Donald Trump 'Alcaida' is Not a Terror Group
Photo credits: Reuters.
Loading...

Days after bragging about being a “good speller”, US President Donald Trump’s penchant for misspelling words came to fore once again as pictures of his handwritten notes with glaring errors went viral on social media.

The notes pertained to Trump’s comments on Monday when he doubled down on racist attacks against several lawmakers, Huffington Post reported.

It contained gaffes such as the president misspelling “people” as “peopel” and “al Qaeda” as “alcaida.”

The goof-ups were captured by several photographers, including Jabin Botsford of the Washington Post, who wrote on Twitter:

“@realDonaldTrump notes today on @AOC and @IlhanMN flipped and rotated #for your viewing pleasure.”

Twitter users soon started schooling the US President on botching up the spellings with “alcaida” trending on Twitter.

Just last week, Trump had claimed to be a “good speller” and attributed his oft-viral spelling mistakes to fingers that apparently can’t keep up with his brain.

"I call Twitter a typewriter … because it goes onto Facebook automatically, and it goes onto Instagram and it goes onto television," Trump had told attendees at a White House gathering of conservative social media personalities. "More so Fox than it does CNN. If it’s something bad, they’ll put it on. If I have a spelling deal they will put it on,” he had said.

"Any kind of a punctuation mistake they put it on," he added. "So I’m very, very careful. Really I’m actually a good speller, but everyone said the fingers aren’t as good as the brain."

Past examples of Trump's notorious spelling gaffes include the US President describing the Chinese seizure of a US Navy drone as an "unpresidented act."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram