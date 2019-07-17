Someone Needs to Tell US President Donald Trump 'Alcaida' is Not a Terror Group

Days after bragging about being a “good speller”, US President Donald Trump’s penchant for misspelling words came to fore once again as pictures of his handwritten notes with glaring errors went viral on social media.

The notes pertained to Trump’s comments on Monday when he doubled down on racist attacks against several lawmakers, Huffington Post reported.

It contained gaffes such as the president misspelling “people” as “peopel” and “al Qaeda” as “alcaida.”

The goof-ups were captured by several photographers, including Jabin Botsford of the Washington Post, who wrote on Twitter:

“@realDonaldTrump notes today on @AOC and @IlhanMN flipped and rotated #for your viewing pleasure.”

Twitter users soon started schooling the US President on botching up the spellings with “alcaida” trending on Twitter.

How you know POTUS doesn’t read anything the experts provide, this is how he spells al Qaida: “Alcaida” Also what is the scribble below it? https://t.co/L11XFDCvf0 — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) July 15, 2019

“Alcaida.” Only a person who hasn’t read any newspaper articles or briefing papers in the last 20 years would not know how to spell Al Qaeda. https://t.co/tqMTzo8pEX — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 15, 2019

Trump misspelled al-qaeda as ‘alcaida.’Trump misspelled people as ‘peopel.’He doesn’t know the words to the pledge or the national anthem. He couldn’t pass a citizenship exam. He couldn’t find the USA on a map. — God (@thegoodgodabove) July 15, 2019

Never forget when we were attacked by Alcaida https://t.co/OI7RficA2b — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 15, 2019

The President apparently thinks its spelled "ALCAIDA"... https://t.co/OXkKI1tBI2 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) July 15, 2019

On the top of this large-font list of stupid and dishonest soundbites, Trump hand-wrote two reminders:"ALCAIDA""SOME PEOPEL" https://t.co/SyoqLkbYyb — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 15, 2019

Just last week, Trump had claimed to be a “good speller” and attributed his oft-viral spelling mistakes to fingers that apparently can’t keep up with his brain.

"I call Twitter a typewriter … because it goes onto Facebook automatically, and it goes onto Instagram and it goes onto television," Trump had told attendees at a White House gathering of conservative social media personalities. "More so Fox than it does CNN. If it’s something bad, they’ll put it on. If I have a spelling deal they will put it on,” he had said.

"Any kind of a punctuation mistake they put it on," he added. "So I’m very, very careful. Really I’m actually a good speller, but everyone said the fingers aren’t as good as the brain."

Past examples of Trump's notorious spelling gaffes include the US President describing the Chinese seizure of a US Navy drone as an "unpresidented act."