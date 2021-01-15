News18 Logo

Someone on Twitter Called Lata Mangeshkar 'Overrated'. So, a Battle Begun

Singer Adnan Sami and Bollywood director/writer Vivek Agnihotri also slammed the user for her comments on the singer. (Credit: twitter)

The tweet, divisive as may it have been, ended up receiving 6.8K likes and more than 1.5K retweets with many agreeing to the Twitter user's views and added some of their own opinions as well. But majority of netizens ended up calling out the user for her comments on Lata Mangeshkar.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

There are a few unholy things that desi Twitter will often not take lying down and will cause a social media storm. Criticising its sports, film and music legends is also one of them. Twitter on Thursday evening was abuzz with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar trending as one of its topmost trends after a user criticised the singer and called her 'overrated'.

A Twitter user @ikaveri wrote on the microblogging platform, "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice."

In a thread, she then listed down reasons why the acclaimed singer is not one of her favourites.

The tweet, divisive as may it have been, ended up receiving 6.8K likes and more than 1.5K retweets with many agreeing to the Twitter user's views and added some of their own opinions as well.

But many netizens criticised the Twitter user for her comments on the singer. And replying to the tweet was also singer Adnan Sami and Bollywood director/writer Vivek Agnihotri.

Agnihotri, while coming forward in support of the legendary singer, tweeted, "One of the reasons I believe in Saraswati and divine is because of Lata Mangeshkar.

Sami had earlier also posted a photo on his own Twitter of the singing sisters' Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Pakistani singer Noor Jehan.

The mesmerizing photo received a lot of likes and retweets from netizens who showered praises on the musical trio.


