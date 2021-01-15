Someone on Twitter Called Lata Mangeshkar 'Overrated'. So, a Battle Begun

There are a few unholy things that desi Twitter will often not take lying down and will cause a social media storm. Criticising its sports, film and music legends is also one of them. Twitter on Thursday evening was abuzz with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar trending as one of its topmost trends after a user criticised the singer and called her 'overrated'.

A Twitter user @ikaveri wrote on the microblogging platform, "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice."

Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice. — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) January 13, 2021

In a thread, she then listed down reasons why the acclaimed singer is not one of her favourites.

Furthermore, she went on singing way beyond her shelf life. — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) January 13, 2021

I'm glad she didn't sing for Umrao Jaan.Till Pakeezah she wasn't that bad for me so I don't mind too much.I'm fond of the OST of both these movies. — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) January 14, 2021

The tweet, divisive as may it have been, ended up receiving 6.8K likes and more than 1.5K retweets with many agreeing to the Twitter user's views and added some of their own opinions as well.

Oh she single handedly destroyed the career of many including anuradha paudwal.. The only one who managed to threaten her clout — Priyanka Sachar (@twilightfairy) January 14, 2021

But many netizens criticised the Twitter user for her comments on the singer. And replying to the tweet was also singer Adnan Sami and Bollywood director/writer Vivek Agnihotri.

'Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad'....It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!! https://t.co/kUi9dsfMGt — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 14, 2021

Agnihotri, while coming forward in support of the legendary singer, tweeted, "One of the reasons I believe in Saraswati and divine is because of Lata Mangeshkar.

One of the reasons I believe in Saraswati and divine is because of Lata Mangeshkar. One of the reasons I believe in devil is because of her haters.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 14, 2021

I Absolutely disagree. If this were true.. with tons of new songs & singers today, her old songs would be forgotten.. yet they are immortal. Also I have spoken to her a few times and she is truly humble with a child-like fascination for her art. She is a legend for good reason. — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) January 14, 2021

It's ok to not like someone's voice personally, but I don't know how anyone can say Lata doesn't/didn't have a good voice. People from Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, to SD Burman, to Naushad to Madan Mohan have been entranced by her.We are not worthy, frankly.— Shantanu (@shantanub) January 14, 2021

The skill and notes she can hit with ease is her greatness. Technical genius — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) January 14, 2021

Attention पाने का ninja तरीका. That's why I haven't neither liked or RTed your tweet — नेत्रा डाऊ 🙏🇮🇳 (@onlyonenetra) January 14, 2021

Sami had earlier also posted a photo on his own Twitter of the singing sisters' Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Pakistani singer Noor Jehan.

The mesmerizing photo received a lot of likes and retweets from netizens who showered praises on the musical trio.