Someone Put Gulab Jamun Inside Samosa and the Internet Is Not Happy

We are living in an age where the most obnoxious combinations of dishes go viral on the Internet with some eateries carrying out the most bizarre experiments with food items to draw more customers to their doorsteps. While a few of them hit the bull’s eye by capturing the interest of the people, most are not even worth mentioning. In fact, most of these weird combos leave netizens more irked and disgusted than intrigued. And the latest combo to join the bandwagon is gulab jamun samosa.

As standalone dishes by themselves, both samosas and gulab jamun are greatly loved all over the country, one as an appetizing snack and one as a dessert. However, what happens when they are combined. Well, a food blogger visited the eatery in Delhi where this combo is being served to let you know what it tastes like. A video of the blogger, who was identified as Abhisekh was uploaded a week back with the caption “Have you ever tried Gulab Jamun samosa”

As the video starts, we see someone holding a gulab jamun, following which it is placed in a flour pastry sheet. The sheets are then closed to form the triangular shape of the samosa and are fried thereafter. Abhisekh then tastes the resulting combo and is seen shaking his head in complete disapproval. The video runs to the tune of the ‘Oh no’ song made famous by TikTok, which is usually used to depict epic fails and hilarious content.

The video has about 111,723 views and netizens are not impressed by the dish either. One user commented, “Time to leave this planet,” whereas another user commented, “Why? Why? Why whyyyyy??? Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy did you think I deserve to see this!!?,” while adding crying face emoticons. Another comment lauded the blogger for trying out the combo by commenting, “Hats off to your courage” while another said, “Why would anyone destroy samosa like this”

