BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Someone Requested Sonu Sood to Take Him to a Liquor Shop, His Epic Reply is Hilarious

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

To this, the 46-year-old actor said that he can help him reach home from the liquor store.

Share this:

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping stranded people during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Several people have been approaching the actor through Twitter, asking him for help.

Recently, a Twitter user put a rather strange request to the Simma actor. He asked if Sonu could help him in reaching a liquor shop as he has been stuck in his home.

To this, the 46-year-old actor said that he can help him reach home from the liquor store. He even asked the user to let him know if that’s needed.

Sonu’s epic reply went viral in no time. Within minutes of the tweet getting shared, it garnered over 39,000 likes and over 4,000 people retweeted the post.

Several people also commented on the post. See some responses:

Meanwhile, Jayant Patil, Maharashtra’s water resources department minister, on Saturday applauded Sonu for his contributions. In a tweet, Patil said, “Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him”.

Sonu will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. The movie is being produced by Aditya Chopra. The will mark former Miss World Manushi Chhillar debut in the industry.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading