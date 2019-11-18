Take the pledge to vote

Someone Started a Petition Asking PM Modi to Impose Section 144 on 'Noisemakers' on TikTok

Section 144 of the CrPC allows the Executive Magistrate of any state to prohibit four or more people from assembling in an area.

November 18, 2019
A man named Satyam Aggarwal has started a petition on Change.org, a petition based website, to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Court (CrPC) on TikTok and TikTok users.

For the unaware, Section 144 of the CrPC allows the Executive Magistrate of any state to prohibit four or more people from assembling in an area; this is termed as "unlawful assembly" and can be said to be inciting violence or rioting. For instance, Section 144 was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Similarly. Delhi was placed under Section 144, in order to maintain peace, while the Supreme Court delivered the Ayodhya verdict.

Now here's why Aggarwal feels that Section 144 should be imposed on TikTok users. He feels that those recording TikTok videos often assemble in large numbers in public places and play loud music which could be annoying or a nuisance for those around them. "They make chaos on the streets with loud music from their bluetooth speakers. They move in a group of 5 or more and create nuisance for the general public on the streets," he wrote in the description section of the petition.

At the time of writing this, five people have signed the petition. While some stated that TikTok has ruined the concept of "content", with the quality of videos deteriorating with each passing day, some claimed that the government should ban the app altogether.

