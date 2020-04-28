BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Someone Tried to Smuggle Weed from US to India in Sleeping Bags, Caught After ‘Strong Smell’

(File Photo | Source: Reuters)

(File Photo | Source: Reuters)

Over a kilogram of the cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh was dispatched to India in a parcel containing two sleeping bags and boxes of vacuum cleaners via international postal service.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
Share this:

Unlike parts of USA and France where alcohol and weed have been put under essentials in the coronavirus lockdown, people in India are running dry on their supplies of liquor and weed.

But people seem to have found their way around the shortage of supplies, Recently, an unidentified drug smuggler sneaked some cannabis from the US to India in a sleeping bag, the Vice reported. Over a kilogram of the cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh was dispatched to India in a parcel containing two sleeping bags and boxes of vacuum cleaners via international postal service.

But the foolproof plan was deflated and exposed at Chennai’s Foreign Postal Office and Courier Terminal when the staff was alerted by a whiff of ‘strong weedy’ smell from the parcel. The cannabis was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The authorities believe that it was sent from Washington where weed is legal. However, the person to whom the parcel was addressed to in India has come under scanner.

In US, cannabis usage reached the highest ever in mid-March as worried stoners bought large consignments to stock up for rainy days. A survey conducted by Cowen & Co in March with 2,500 respondents found that 33 percent had tried cannabis at some point in life. This is a record "high" for the US. As per the report, adult-use cannabis sales increased by 64 percent by the end of the second week of March.

A report in Associated Press from ten days later cited that demand for legal cannabis and related products had increased two-fold and California and by 50 percent in Washington, as per data in the cannabis industry tracker Headset.

Shares of cannabis dispensaries also gained value as several parts of the United States went into complete lockdown.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres