Something Fishy? Men Who Went Fishing Caught Something Unexpected

It was a rather unusual catch for a group of fishermen, fishing off the coast of Maine, United States. You might be thinking it to be a big fish or a unique aquatic animal. But, what they caught was a deer.

While busy laying traps for lobsters, three fishermen Shawn Dowling, Jared Thaxter and Ren Dorr, saw a strange thing floating off the coast of Harrington, Maine.

They decided to move a bit closer when they found out a deer was struggling to stay afloat.

See the pictures below:

Puzzled by what they had in front of their eyes, the three fishermen pulled it aboard and dropped it safely off on the beach.

Nobody knew how the fawn landed in the water.

Sharing the incident on Facebook, Ren Dorr, one of the three fishermen, wrote “Found this little guy 5 miles offshore today drifting farther away from land. Couldn’t let the poor guy suffer and drown so we brought him aboard and sailed him half-hour to land and dropped him off on the beach! And sailed back out to haul!”

The post was massively shared online and the trio was lauded for their efforts in saving the animal.

The fishermen, who spoke to Bangor News Daily, revealed that they found the deer simply floating. “He was just kind of going with the flow. He wasn’t trying to fight it or swim with it. He was just kind of floating along. There’s no way he made it that far on one tide,” Dorr told the paper.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.