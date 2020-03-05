English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Something Wicked? A Woman Replaced Signs of Sold Out Items with 'Magical' Ones

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

The series of post, which went viral on the micro blogging site, has got over 10 thousand likes and over 2,300 retweets till now.

Share this:


A woman based out of San Fransisco replaced signs of sold out items with signs for magical items at a local costoco. Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Danielle Baskin shared images of things that she had put as the ‘sold out’ magical items.

In a tweet she said, “I went to my local Costco today and replaced the signs for sold out items like toilet paper and bottled water with signs for magical items like: health potions, dowsing rods, tarot decks, summoning orbs, soul gems, healing crystals, and invisibility amulets”.

Sharing images of things she had put sold out signs, Daniel wrote:

“WE ARE TEMPORARILY OUT OF ENCHANTED BATTLEAXE”

Costco is SOLD OUT OF TAROT DECKS too? Ugh.

Oh yeah. BOOTS OF LEVITATION. Every store is. sold. out.

BAG OF RUNES. Omg so hard to find right now.

HEALTH POTIONS LIMITED TO 5 VIALS PER MEMBER. This is crazy.

The series of post, which went viral on the micro blogging site, has got over 10 thousand likes and over 2,300 retweets till now. It comes as no surprise that users could not keep calm and had all kinds of reactions, ranging from the extra work that the Costco workers would have to put to how funny the entire incident was.

A twitterati said, “So you made some poor workers job harder??? cool?”

While another user commenting on the funny quotient wrote, “As a Costco employee, I have to groan at the the thought of someone demanding a raincheck on one of those. As a life long tabletop RPGer, I'm laughing to tears! PS if something is priced at .97¢ it needs an * in the upper right corner Winking face with tongue”.

Other reactions included:


Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story