Something Wicked? A Woman Replaced Signs of Sold Out Items with 'Magical' Ones





A woman based out of San Fransisco replaced signs of sold out items with signs for magical items at a local costoco. Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Danielle Baskin shared images of things that she had put as the ‘sold out’ magical items.

In a tweet she said, “I went to my local Costco today and replaced the signs for sold out items like toilet paper and bottled water with signs for magical items like: health potions, dowsing rods, tarot decks, summoning orbs, soul gems, healing crystals, and invisibility amulets”.

Sharing images of things she had put sold out signs, Daniel wrote:

“WE ARE TEMPORARILY OUT OF ENCHANTED BATTLEAXE”

Costco is SOLD OUT OF TAROT DECKS too? Ugh.

Oh yeah. BOOTS OF LEVITATION. Every store is. sold. out.

BAG OF RUNES. Omg so hard to find right now.

HEALTH POTIONS LIMITED TO 5 VIALS PER MEMBER. This is crazy.

The series of post, which went viral on the micro blogging site, has got over 10 thousand likes and over 2,300 retweets till now. It comes as no surprise that users could not keep calm and had all kinds of reactions, ranging from the extra work that the Costco workers would have to put to how funny the entire incident was.

A twitterati said, “So you made some poor workers job harder??? cool?”

I think the employees at this Costco have a good sense of humor. There was 1 package of bottled water left and someone stocking shelves put on an auctioneer voice and kept saying "Last water! Accepting the highest bid!" pretending to run an auction.



While another user commenting on the funny quotient wrote, “As a Costco employee, I have to groan at the the thought of someone demanding a raincheck on one of those. As a life long tabletop RPGer, I'm laughing to tears! PS if something is priced at .97¢ it needs an * in the upper right corner Winking face with tongue”.

Other reactions included:

