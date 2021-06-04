'Love You Crazy Lady': Woman's Priceless Reaction On Getting a Car From Her Son Leaves Internet All Teary-eyed

As every dotting child longs to make his/her parents proud for their unconditional support and love, this man’s video of gifting his mother a car as a surprise gift caused an emotional stir on social media. The clip moved Twitteratti to tears as it captured the sheer joy of a parent after such an endearing deed.

Shared by Twitter handle @KhristianLue, the video was captioned, “it’s not a Benz or Bently coupe, but I bought my ma a car today. I love you crazy lady,” with a red heart. The adorable video opened with the man taking his mother towards the brand new car parked outside his home. The excited mother trod towards the white sedan. Looking absolutely pleased, she asked whose car is it. To which the man replied that it isn’t his car and lovingly told her that it’s her. After which the excitement of the mother knew no bounds. Exalted, she shared a cry of joy. Screaming, she hugged her son and went on to check her new gift.

it's not a Benz or Bently coupe, but I bought my ma a car today. I love you crazy lady❤️ pic.twitter.com/2f99FfWaDg— Lue. (@KhristianLue) May 26, 2021

The man also uploaded several emojis to express the hoard of emotions he went through after winning his mother with the heartiest gift and her overjoyed reaction.

It was this for me. Be blessed my love ❤️ @nottodayyoubum pic.twitter.com/YhDGJxhjPL— Lue.🎒 (@KhristianLue) May 26, 2021

Ever since the 36-seconds short clip was posted on Twitter, it garnered over 2.8 million views, 27000 retweets and 2,23000 likes. The heartwarming video not only won million hearts online but started a trail of posts with netizens sharing their similar experiences on the internet.

One of the users wrote, “I was holding back tears after watching the video, but this broke me,” with a loudly crying face. Another comment read, “I can’t get over your mother’s reaction.” While the third one chipped in and wrote, “Bro, never change who you are! That woman deserves it all,” with crying and folded hands emojis.

Here are some of the reactions:

This was sweet— Suzie (@Suziewitda_uzi) May 26, 2021

She is so cute for that lil scream respect pic.twitter.com/rU0MoA2Pkx— jas. (@desirexjas) May 26, 2021

We gotta start this a trend I brought my mom a car yesterday bro pic.twitter.com/DOJkrcofDx— RICO DA REAPER (@kingdasickest) May 26, 2021

this was my fav part pic.twitter.com/5vIr44GwPy— . (@WeirdoKae) May 26, 2021

Yeah, but it's a Honda and will RUN FOREVER with proper care and feeding, and not cost a million to keep running. Well done! Her joy is wonderful to see.— Katie (@imagine_enigami) May 26, 2021

Her baby got her a car she didn’t care about the brand. It came from her baby, that’s all that mattered congratulations to her. Who cuttin onions in here?! pic.twitter.com/DWqm9emmBs— LarnalynnPro (@LarnalynnPro) May 27, 2021

Did the same thing 2 years ago!!! Best $ I ever spent!!! Congrats to both of ya'll pic.twitter.com/YqKgHKIJwP— Cory Lamont Artis (@coach_cla) May 26, 2021

We wish the mother and her son utmost happiness forever!

