BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'Son Hears 4 Languages. What's His Mother Tongue?' Confused Parents Ask on New Education Policy

'Son Hears 4 Languages. What's His Mother Tongue?' Confused Parents Ask on New Education Policy

The New Education Policy which lays emphasis on mother tongue was introduced on Wednesday.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
Share this:

The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has introduced major reforms in school education that detach high stakes from board examinations, introduce internship invocations for class 6 and reconfigure the pedagogical structure for school education.

The NEP 2020 was announced on Wednesday at a press briefing attended by Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

READ: National Education Policy 2020 Proposes Major Reforms in School Education, Less Emphasis on Board Exams

However, what stands out in the policy is its emphasis on making regional languages the medium of instruction in both public and private schools.

“Wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond, will be the home language, mother tongue, local language or the regional language. Thereafter, the home or local language shall continue to be taught as a language wherever possible. This will be followed by both public and private schools,” the policy states.

Essentially, the policy states that children find it easier to grasp tricky concepts when taught in a language they are more familiar with, that is their mother tongue or their regional language. Therefore, these languages should be made the preferred medium of instruction, although the policy makes it clear that no language should be imposed on anyone.

However, this particular point in the policy has left many confused about what this means for their children's education. For instance, children from multilingual homes, where parents might have different mother tongues, will probably be more comfortable in English which is also universally accepted.

Some also raised concerns about removing English as a primary medium of instruction in schools. A Twitter user said that Indian students who are fluent in English, both written and verbal, have an advantage while seeking jobs. This change in policy might take away that advantage.

However, some were also happy with the move.

Apart from this, the NEP has introduced some other major reforms - which include demolishing the 10+2 school system, changing how board exams are conducted and assessed and stressing on a more knowledge-based system to discourage rote learning.

Next Story
Loading