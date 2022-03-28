Son Looks For Biological Mother on Google, Social Media, Learns About Her Murder

After looking her up online, a distraught son detailed the terrible moment he learnt of his biological mother’s murder. Alan and Carol Maddick adopted Reece Maddick and his twin brother when they were two or three years old, but they were allowed to keep in touch with their biological mother, Linda McArity, and see her around once a year.

Reece, now 30, stopped visiting his mother when he was about 15 or 16. He realised she was using drugs and hanging out with bad people, although he remained in touch with her once in a while. When Reece, now a father of one, did not receive a call from his mother for the third Christmas in a row, he was concerned, and in January 2021, he decided to Google her name in the hopes of finding her on social media.

When the search pulled up court documents outlining the murder of Linda McArity, who had three children, he was left in shock. Reece has a half-brother, who has been rehomed, apart from his twin brother. Linda was strangled to death by a friend, Ian Kerr.

According to a report in the Daily Star, Reece said, “I was alone, it was 2 am on a Monday. I Googled her name and the article came up.” He said he hoped it was not his mom in the article as he was not sure as he thought he would have been contacted. “It was horrible. I kept bursting into tears. I didn’t sleep at all that first night," he said.

He has accused the police of hiding the news of his mother’s death from him. The police, however, claimed that Linda’s sister was informed of her death and that the police had no idea that Linda had two sons.

Reece wishes to write to Kerr to learn more about why he murdered Linda. When his 10-year-old kid is old enough, he intends to inform him about what happened.

