English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Son Plays Guitar from Outside the House to Entertain His Mother amidst Corona Lockdown

(Image credit: Twitter/@jennydeloach )

(Image credit: Twitter/@jennydeloach )

To lift his mother’s spirits, who resides at an assisted living facility called for a lockdown, he sang and played the guitar.

Share this:

The world is trying hard to find a normal existence during social distancing and isolation amidst Coronavirus pandemic. Most countries have declared lockdown as the Covid-19 positive cases continue to rise rapidly.

In the wake of self-quarantine, a caring son is putting his best efforts to cheer his mom as she endures a forced shutdown.

To lift his mother’s spirits, who resides at an assisted living facility called for a lockdown, he sang and played the guitar.

In a post shared on Twitter, Jenny DeLoach recounted how her father cheered up her grandmother by playing music.

“My grandma’s living facility is on lockdown; I went to drop off some things for her & found my dad serenading her & her friends on his guitar since he couldn’t come in to visit,” she wrote in the Twitter thread.

The tweet has clocked over 78k likes and more than 9k retweets since it was shared. Praising the thoughtful act of the son, netizens have poured in love in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the novel Coronavirus, originated from Wuhan, China has infected over 2,45,000 individuals worldwide and has crossed the death toll of 10,000.

In India, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 has risen to 200 and has claimed five lives so far.

Coronavirus pandemic, Coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus, Coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story