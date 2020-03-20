Son Plays Guitar from Outside the House to Entertain His Mother amidst Corona Lockdown

The world is trying hard to find a normal existence during social distancing and isolation amidst Coronavirus pandemic. Most countries have declared lockdown as the Covid-19 positive cases continue to rise rapidly.

In the wake of self-quarantine, a caring son is putting his best efforts to cheer his mom as she endures a forced shutdown.

To lift his mother’s spirits, who resides at an assisted living facility called for a lockdown, he sang and played the guitar.

In a post shared on Twitter, Jenny DeLoach recounted how her father cheered up her grandmother by playing music.

“My grandma’s living facility is on lockdown; I went to drop off some things for her & found my dad serenading her & her friends on his guitar since he couldn’t come in to visit,” she wrote in the Twitter thread.

My grandma’s living facility is on lockdown; I went to drop off some things for her & found my dad serenading her & her friends on his guitar since he couldn’t come in to visit 😭❤️ #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/S4xghMSIro — Jenny DeLoach (@jennydeloach) March 16, 2020

The tweet has clocked over 78k likes and more than 9k retweets since it was shared. Praising the thoughtful act of the son, netizens have poured in love in the comments section.

If anyone deserves to go viral it’s this man - he’s done stuff like this for years and years — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) March 16, 2020

@jennydeloach Put your dad's name out there. He is doing great. — Emperor (@DeLordEmperor) March 17, 2020

Cannot handle how cute this is, so glad this post is getting all the love it deserves❤️ — mid-highapparel (@MHighapparel) March 20, 2020

Ok mama we see you in this fur coat! pic.twitter.com/G3Lg1e77Rh — Cee. (@ceedotcee) March 17, 2020

I like how most of the nanas have furs on. Like quarantine but make it fashion. — Charlie's Toolbox (@charliestoolbox) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the novel Coronavirus, originated from Wuhan, China has infected over 2,45,000 individuals worldwide and has crossed the death toll of 10,000.

In India, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 has risen to 200 and has claimed five lives so far.

