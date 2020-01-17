Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Son Pranks Father By Gluing His Belongings to the Ceiling Everyday Until He Notices

Going by his narrative on Reddit, on the fourth day, when he pasted the television remote up there, his dad finally noticed that something was amiss.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Son Pranks Father By Gluing His Belongings to the Ceiling Everyday Until He Notices
(Image credit: Reddit)

People often go long extents and do amusing things for social media fame.

A Reddit user, recently, became popular when he glued his father’s belongings to his house’s ceiling so that he wouldn’t find them.

An account by the name @SeamanTheSailor narrated the incident of him fixing his father’s stuff to the ceiling, starting with his glasses.

He posted the picture along with the post, “I stuck my dad’s glasses to the ceiling. For everyday he doesn’t notice, I will add another of his possessions.”

His post was met with enthusiastic responses, with one Reddit user commenting, “We will watch your career with great interest.”

The next day, the guy glued a mobile holder which belonged to his dad and on the third day, it was the dad’s shoe which found a place on the ceiling. Netizens couldn’t help but check on the account every day to find which new item was sacrificed.

Going by his narrative on Reddit, on the fourth day, when he pasted the television remote up there, his dad finally noticed that something was amiss.

On the fifth day, the Reddit user shared a picture of the ceiling with just some tapes along with the caption, “Well boys it was a good run, but all things must come to an end”, pointing to the fact that his ruse was up.

SeamanTheSailor apparently told his dad about the episode, and eventually the two got down to having a beer together, the Reddit post revealed, adding that the user also showed his dad all the comments and interest his post had garnered.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram