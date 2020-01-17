Son Pranks Father By Gluing His Belongings to the Ceiling Everyday Until He Notices

People often go long extents and do amusing things for social media fame.

A Reddit user, recently, became popular when he glued his father’s belongings to his house’s ceiling so that he wouldn’t find them.

An account by the name @SeamanTheSailor narrated the incident of him fixing his father’s stuff to the ceiling, starting with his glasses.

He posted the picture along with the post, “I stuck my dad’s glasses to the ceiling. For everyday he doesn’t notice, I will add another of his possessions.”

His post was met with enthusiastic responses, with one Reddit user commenting, “We will watch your career with great interest.”

The next day, the guy glued a mobile holder which belonged to his dad and on the third day, it was the dad’s shoe which found a place on the ceiling. Netizens couldn’t help but check on the account every day to find which new item was sacrificed.

Going by his narrative on Reddit, on the fourth day, when he pasted the television remote up there, his dad finally noticed that something was amiss.

On the fifth day, the Reddit user shared a picture of the ceiling with just some tapes along with the caption, “Well boys it was a good run, but all things must come to an end”, pointing to the fact that his ruse was up.

SeamanTheSailor apparently told his dad about the episode, and eventually the two got down to having a beer together, the Reddit post revealed, adding that the user also showed his dad all the comments and interest his post had garnered.

