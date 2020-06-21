Sonam Kapoor Aptly Schooled by Twitter for Saying Her Privilege is the Result of Good Karma

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been facing flak for her Fathers' Day post on Twitter in which she thanked her father Anil Kapoor and tried to defend her privilege as "karma".

In a response to social media abuse amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kapoor on Sunday said though she acknowledges her privilege as a star child, her identity is a matter of pride for her.

The statement did not go down well on twitter with many mocking the actress for trying to defend her privilege.

Read: Yes I’m Privileged, That’s Not an Insult, Says Sonam Kapoor

Anti-caste scholar Tejas Harad slammed the actress' logic. "So it is your good karma from past life? Are superstition and wealth proportional to each other?"

So it is your good karma from past life? Are superstition and wealth proportional to each other? — Tejas Harad (@h_tejas) June 21, 2020

Yet another user said that with the "tone-deaf" comment, Kapoor just redefined the "caste system".

She gave a very modern yet true definition of casteism and classism, Tejas. 😂 — Nikita (@nikitanikitata) June 21, 2020

You are proud of being born privileged? LOL — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 21, 2020

Sorry but also isnt all birth entirely accidental ? Why shd privileges not earned on ones own account be worn like a badge. Karma is perhaps more the work we do not what our parents did ! Trust me throwing the privileged badge about is the last thing this country needs . — Richa Lakhera (@RICHA_LAKHERA) June 21, 2020

This tweet coming from you in these times proves once again that you're really really dumb. Privilege isn't anything to be proud of. — DeepuPapu (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 21, 2020

Coming at a time when the industry is riven with debate regarding nepotism and mental health, Kapoor's post appears insensitive and trigerring. While the bullying of actors on social media by way of blaming them for Rajput's death has been widely criticised, defending "privilege" in the name of karma is tone-deaf at best.