1-MIN READ

Sonam Kapoor Aptly Schooled by Twitter for Saying Her Privilege is the Result of Good Karma

Sonam Kapoor (L), Anil Kapoor in 'Mr India'

Sonam Kapoor made a tone-deaf tweet in praise of her father Anil Kapoor on Fathers' Day after which many slammed her for defending privilege.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 8:37 PM IST
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been facing flak for her Fathers' Day post on Twitter in which she thanked her father Anil Kapoor and tried to defend her privilege as "karma".

In a response to social media abuse amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kapoor on Sunday said though she acknowledges her privilege as a star child, her identity is a matter of pride for her.

The statement did not go down well on twitter with many mocking the actress for trying to defend her privilege.

Read: Yes I’m Privileged, That’s Not an Insult, Says Sonam Kapoor

Anti-caste scholar Tejas Harad slammed the actress' logic. "So it is your good karma from past life? Are superstition and wealth proportional to each other?"

Yet another user said that with the "tone-deaf" comment, Kapoor just redefined the "caste system".

Coming at a time when the industry is riven with debate regarding nepotism and mental health, Kapoor's post appears insensitive and trigerring. While the bullying of actors on social media by way of blaming them for Rajput's death has been widely criticised, defending "privilege" in the name of karma is tone-deaf at best.

