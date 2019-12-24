Sonam Kapoor Called out by Diet Prada for Justifying Attending Music Festival in Saudi Arabia

The era of diet coke is over, the world has switched to Diet Prada now.

Diet Prada, the popular Instagram account with over a million followers is known for its savage calling out of dupes or designer knock-offs of worn by celebrities and other people. But while policing dubious (or in this case, dupe-ious?) fashion choices is usually its mainstay, the page occasionally also calls out celebrities and influencers on their objectionable activities and promotional stunts.

In a recent post, they took to criticizing several celebrities and influences including Indian actress Sonam Kapoor who attended the MDL Beasts Electronic Music Festival in Riyadh, despite several accusations of human rights violations Saudi Arabia.

The post comes on the day that a court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Quoting a United Nations report that called Saudi Arabia the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” Diet Prada shared a collage of the celebrities at the event, and screenshots of people explaining why it was wrong.

The caption also, mentioned that there were "simply too many attendees to name" and mentioned how they were "Cashing big fat checks in exchange."

The guest list included actors Armie Hammer, Ryan Phillipe, Ed Westwick, supermodels Winnie Harlow and Alessandra Ambrioso, and social media stars Sophia Richie and Scott Disick. Indian Bollywood actor, Sonam Kapoor, was also present at the festival - and had shared three different Instagram posts at the event.

While Diet Prada did not name and shame her, Sonam Kapoor quoted the post on her story and said “ Let's agree to disagree, let's appreciate that the whole world is a shithole right now and any positive step forward is something that I want to celebrate. I was treated with immense respect and love as a Hindu brown female actor.”

Diet Prada did not hesitate to strike back, quoting how it was "a typical tone deaf response of celebrities who receive 'preferential treatment'" and then shared videos and tweets of people at the event who experienced sexual harassment.

They also found a tweet from 2014, where she supported LGBTQ+ rights in India, mentioning how in Saudi Arabia, homosexuality is considered a crime, and in recent times, gay journalists have been detained, because of it.

Saudi Arabia also recently labelled feminism, homosexuality and atheism as 'Extremist Ideas.'

