Sonam Kapoor Dropped 'Truth Bombs' on Koffee With Karan and Twitter is Here for it

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan and it would seem that Sonam has reprised her role as the resident ‘queen of sass’. The actor is known for dropping truth bombs unabashedly, and while sometimes her comments have been criticised, her candid nature has always been appreciated. This time around, she called Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra “Shiva No. 1”, told Karan Johar how most of her clothes are borrowed and revealed that her brothers have slept with all of her friends.

Sonam Kapoor calling Bramhastra Shiva No.1 has gotten me excited for David Dhawan to eventually make it with Govinda — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 11, 2022

love her or hate her you cannot deny sonam kapoor is always entertaining to watch — a. (@MALH0TRAS) August 11, 2022

People who don’t like Sonam Kapoor, get some taste — Meher (@meherness) August 11, 2022

Sonam Kapoor lives in her own parallel universe. Or under a rock!#KoffeeWithKaran — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) August 11, 2022

This season is meh but Sonam Kapoor referring to the movie Brahmastra as Shiva No. 1 in the latest teaser of Koffee with Karan Season 7 is epic #KoffeeWithKaran7 — Ritika (@ritikaoffl) August 9, 2022

Of all the incredibly boring & tasteless Koffee with Karan episodes so far, Sonam Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor have been the absolute best. "This was not rapid fire, this was vapid fire." — Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) August 11, 2022

sonam kapoor called varun the IG clown lmao damn — annesha. (@ApnaaVarun) August 10, 2022

Mom-to-be Sonam also shared how received several messages for not attending the Cannes Film Festival this year. When Karan asked if she thinks that she was missed, the actress added, “I don’t know if I was missed or not. Like I have been trolled for my sartorial choices before in Cannes. So who am I to say that how you’re dressing or who’s dresing what. May be people think my taste is bad.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here