Twitter Cheers for 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' Trailer, Hails Sonam Kapoor as Progressive

kudos to @sonamakapoor for taking up the JOY as an actor to portray same sex love ... Hope others too break their walls and embrace such roles just as another exciting character for an actor. Love the trailer. Congrats @AnilKapoor @iam_juhi @RajkummarRao https://t.co/X47oc1Tjsu — Onir (@IamOnir) December 27, 2018

https://t.co/3nGH5qgxM0 more power to u @sonamakapoor for doing a decidedly different role within the mainstream format. And more power to u to @AnilKapoor. It’s wonderful mainstream films are talking about so called taboo issues as well. Love and respect😍❤️ — J (@jiteshpillaai) December 27, 2018

https://t.co/3nGH5qgxM0 more power to u @sonamakapoor for doing a decidedly different role within the mainstream format. And more power to u to @AnilKapoor. It’s wonderful mainstream films are talking about so called taboo issues as well. Love and respect😍❤️ — J (@jiteshpillaai) December 27, 2018

Kudos to Sonam, because “male actors” in the Hindi film industry wouldn’t dream of breaking the “hero” “manly” “macho” stereotype ever. — vivek tejuja (@vivekisms) December 27, 2018

Kya Sonam Kapoor is in a Lesbian relationship in #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga? Is that the whole pun on the title and the raaz thing in trailer? — richa singh (@richa_singh) December 27, 2018

Now I understand why they came up with the title. Trailer looks good. — ST (@shobz) December 27, 2018

IMAGINEEE GAY REP WITH TWO INDIAN ACTRESSES SET IN INDIA IM GONNA CRY — apple bi (@himynameisbi) December 28, 2018

Excited about #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga - could it the first queer Indian love story to have a wide mainstream release post 377? Will have to wait a few weeks to know, but till then hats off dear @gazalstune @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @sonamakapoor 🌈 https://t.co/8dAI0A5j7s — Parmesh Shahani (@parmeshs) December 27, 2018

Hey Sonam ! So proud of you. :) — harish iyer (@hiyer) December 28, 2018

The trailer of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' starring Sonam Kapoor has created a tonne of positive buzz on social media. Why?Because its features Sonam Kapoor essaying an LGBTQ character. Yes, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha..." starring Sonam along with Anil Kapoor, Raj Kumar Hirani and others, is the story of Sweety, a Punjabi girl who is is queer.The trailer claims the film will be the most unusual love story of the coming year. And from the reactions of Twitterati, it seems the film has already generated good reviews because of its topic.Same-sex relationships continue to be taboo in India, despite the Supreme Court scrapping Section 377 that criminalised 'unnatural intercourse'. And when it comes to lesbians, there is a further lack of acknowledgement or understanding.However, 'Ek Ladki...' seems to be taking on a pertinent issue - marriages of middle class, queer, Indian women. And Twitter is full of support.First the film fraternity came out in support.And then others joined.This is not the first time that Bollywood has experimented with showcasing queer relationships between women. However, each attempt has been mired in controversy. The Deepa Mehta-directed 'Fire' released in 1996 and was critically acclaimed but faced severe right-wing backlash.Later films such as 'Girlfriend' (2004) may have failed to capture the true nuances of a queer relationship. This will, however, be the first time a queer relationship will be depicted in a mainstream Bollywood film since the decriminalization of Section 377.Would 'Ek Ladki Ko...' bring a new wave of inclusive rom-coms and love stories in Bollywood? We may just have to wait till February 1 to find out.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.