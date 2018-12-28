LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Twitter Cheers for 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' Trailer, Hails Sonam Kapoor as Progressive

Would 'Ek Ladki Ko...' bring a new wave of inclusive rom-coms and love stories in Bollywood?

Updated:December 28, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
The trailer of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' starring Sonam Kapoor has created a tonne of positive buzz on social media. Why?

Because its features Sonam Kapoor essaying an LGBTQ character. Yes, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha..." starring Sonam along with Anil Kapoor, Raj Kumar Hirani and others, is the story of Sweety, a Punjabi girl who is is queer.

The trailer claims the film will be the most unusual love story of the coming year. And from the reactions of Twitterati, it seems the film has already generated good reviews because of its topic.

Same-sex relationships continue to be taboo in India, despite the Supreme Court scrapping Section 377 that criminalised 'unnatural intercourse'. And when it comes to lesbians, there is a further lack of acknowledgement or understanding.

However, 'Ek Ladki...' seems to be taking on a pertinent issue - marriages of middle class, queer, Indian women. And Twitter is full of support.

First the film fraternity came out in support.













And then others joined.



















This is not the first time that Bollywood has experimented with showcasing queer relationships between women. However, each attempt has been mired in controversy. The Deepa Mehta-directed 'Fire' released in 1996 and was critically acclaimed but faced severe right-wing backlash.

Later films such as 'Girlfriend' (2004) may have failed to capture the true nuances of a queer relationship. This will, however, be the first time a queer relationship will be depicted in a mainstream Bollywood film since the decriminalization of Section 377.

Would 'Ek Ladki Ko...' bring a new wave of inclusive rom-coms and love stories in Bollywood? We may just have to wait till February 1 to find out.

