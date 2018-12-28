Twitter Cheers for 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' Trailer, Hails Sonam Kapoor as Progressive
Would 'Ek Ladki Ko...' bring a new wave of inclusive rom-coms and love stories in Bollywood?
Would 'Ek Ladki Ko...' bring a new wave of inclusive rom-coms and love stories in Bollywood?
Because its features Sonam Kapoor essaying an LGBTQ character. Yes, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha..." starring Sonam along with Anil Kapoor, Raj Kumar Hirani and others, is the story of Sweety, a Punjabi girl who is is queer.
The trailer claims the film will be the most unusual love story of the coming year. And from the reactions of Twitterati, it seems the film has already generated good reviews because of its topic.
Same-sex relationships continue to be taboo in India, despite the Supreme Court scrapping Section 377 that criminalised 'unnatural intercourse'. And when it comes to lesbians, there is a further lack of acknowledgement or understanding.
However, 'Ek Ladki...' seems to be taking on a pertinent issue - marriages of middle class, queer, Indian women. And Twitter is full of support.
First the film fraternity came out in support.
Accept love for what it is. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is the most unexpected romance of the year. Must watch for all the fathers out there https://t.co/PR4ICwYLLT. #LetLoveBe @sonamakapoor @iam_juhi @RajkummarRao @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi@RochakTweets @ShellyCDhar— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 27, 2018
kudos to @sonamakapoor for taking up the JOY as an actor to portray same sex love ... Hope others too break their walls and embrace such roles just as another exciting character for an actor. Love the trailer. Congrats @AnilKapoor @iam_juhi @RajkummarRao https://t.co/X47oc1Tjsu— Onir (@IamOnir) December 27, 2018
https://t.co/3nGH5qgxM0 more power to u @sonamakapoor for doing a decidedly different role within the mainstream format. And more power to u to @AnilKapoor. It’s wonderful mainstream films are talking about so called taboo issues as well. Love and respect😍❤️— J (@jiteshpillaai) December 27, 2018
https://t.co/3nGH5qgxM0 more power to u @sonamakapoor for doing a decidedly different role within the mainstream format. And more power to u to @AnilKapoor. It’s wonderful mainstream films are talking about so called taboo issues as well. Love and respect😍❤️— J (@jiteshpillaai) December 27, 2018
And then others joined.
Kudos to Sonam, because “male actors” in the Hindi film industry wouldn’t dream of breaking the “hero” “manly” “macho” stereotype ever.— vivek tejuja (@vivekisms) December 27, 2018
Kya Sonam Kapoor is in a Lesbian relationship in #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga? Is that the whole pun on the title and the raaz thing in trailer?— richa singh (@richa_singh) December 27, 2018
Now I understand why they came up with the title. Trailer looks good.— ST (@shobz) December 27, 2018
IMAGINEEE GAY REP WITH TWO INDIAN ACTRESSES SET IN INDIA IM GONNA CRY— apple bi (@himynameisbi) December 28, 2018
Excited about #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga - could it the first queer Indian love story to have a wide mainstream release post 377? Will have to wait a few weeks to know, but till then hats off dear @gazalstune @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @sonamakapoor 🌈 https://t.co/8dAI0A5j7s— Parmesh Shahani (@parmeshs) December 27, 2018
Hey Sonam ! So proud of you. :)— harish iyer (@hiyer) December 28, 2018
This is not the first time that Bollywood has experimented with showcasing queer relationships between women. However, each attempt has been mired in controversy. The Deepa Mehta-directed 'Fire' released in 1996 and was critically acclaimed but faced severe right-wing backlash.
Later films such as 'Girlfriend' (2004) may have failed to capture the true nuances of a queer relationship. This will, however, be the first time a queer relationship will be depicted in a mainstream Bollywood film since the decriminalization of Section 377.
Would 'Ek Ladki Ko...' bring a new wave of inclusive rom-coms and love stories in Bollywood? We may just have to wait till February 1 to find out.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s