Sonam Kapoor to Sania Mirza, Celebs Share Black and White Pics With #ChallengeAccepted

If you have gotten a chance to scroll through the Instagram site, recently, you would have noticed the platform is filled with stunning monochromatic images shared by several women, across borders. In case you are wondering, what is the latest craze all about then let us reveal to you that it is courtesy 'Black and White' challenge. The trending challenge involves sharing a black and white picture of you and inviting friends to do the same by tagging them.

Women are posting black-and-white photos on the photo-sharing platform to show support towards female solidarity and empowerment and as a way to build positivity during the pandemic. The popular challenge has witnessed participation from the likes of many renowned personalities including Sonam Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza who shared beautiful monochromatic pictures of themselves on Instagram.

1. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam shared a dazzling throwback of herself from the time she represented India at a press meet in Cannes. She is wearing a contemporary saree with a pair of statement earrings.

2. Dia Mirza

The UN's goodwill ambassador for the environment shared a black and white photo looking naturally beautiful. She captioned it, "Challenge Accepted. Strong women uplift each other."

3. Masaba Gupta

The renowned fashion designer showed her support for women empowerment by posting an exquisite photo of herself. "@anaitashroffadajania thanks for tagging me. Here’s to strong women....May we know them.May we Be them. May we raise them," she wrote alongside the image.

4. Lisa Ray

The 48-year-old cancer survivor looked spectacular in the photograph shared by her on Instagram.

While sharing the post, Lisa wrote, "And I’m awash with appreciation of my tribe of dynamic, inspiring women. Challenge accepted from my shona @sripeepul."

5. Shruti Haasan

Shruti was also quick to join the eloquent bandwagon with a cause. She was a splendid sight in her black and white challenge post.

6. Sania Mirza

The Indian tennis player has never backed down to stand in solidarity for a greater cause. In her post, Sania is a vision to behold with a striking gaze.

The challenge, which is now circulating like chain mail, does not have any defined origin. Participants nominate at least one other woman (and often several) to post her own black-and-white portrait.