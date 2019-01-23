LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Song of Ice and Fire: Niagara Falls Freeze Over, Social Media Feels the Burn as Pics Go Viral

From comparing the sight to a scene from Disney's Frozen to straight up marvelling at the awesome power of nature, visitors to as well as locals of the area flooded Twitter and Instagram with images of the same.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
(Image: AP)
Baby, it's cold outside. Even as the midwest and northeast regions of North America are being battered by a tremendous storm that has blanketed them with snow and ice, parts of the Niagara Falls have frozen over.

People visiting the world-renowned hot spot (haha) have been flocking to their social media accounts to share pictures of the phenomenon, which occasionally occurs during winter's deepest chill.

From comparing the sight to a scene from Disney's Frozen to straight up marvelling at the awesome power of nature, visitors to as well as locals of the area flooded Twitter and Instagram with images of the same.




















| Edited by: Shantanu David
