Song of Ice and Fire: Niagara Falls Freeze Over, Social Media Feels the Burn as Pics Go Viral
From comparing the sight to a scene from Disney's Frozen to straight up marvelling at the awesome power of nature, visitors to as well as locals of the area flooded Twitter and Instagram with images of the same.
(Image: AP)
People visiting the world-renowned hot spot (haha) have been flocking to their social media accounts to share pictures of the phenomenon, which occasionally occurs during winter's deepest chill.
Talk about walking in a winter wonderland. This storm should have been named Elsa, which left everything in #NiagaraFalls frozen. pic.twitter.com/Fnjotb7SmK— becky belsher (@Beckyab83) January 22, 2019
When the falls freeze... Now that's EXTREME ❄️#NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/89mNKrr7XQ— E (@circleofsun) January 22, 2019
This is honestly so so goals for me. These falls are absolutely beautiful - especially since they're half frozen! This is a big, big tick for me off the bucket list ✅— Gerard | G&G Journeys (@ggjourneys) January 23, 2019
Can't wait to see them all over again tomorrow!#NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/8Eq9xHzAGQ
#NiagaraFalls has frozen over and it's beautiful.— Michael Klassen (@1111Realty) January 22, 2019
Extreme cold weather—the kind that can literally freeze off parts of your face—is no fun. There's no getting around it.
There are, however, some very cool things that happen only in frigid weather like this for instance. pic.twitter.com/hcTwsXLKAh
