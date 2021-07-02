Sonic Boom in Bengaluru Coinciding With World UFO Day Sparks Alien Memes

Sonic boom in Bangalore? This may not be the first time - but this may be the first time Indian internet has found a solution in memes.

scores of Bengaluru residents across the city reported hearing a loud boom-like sound at around 12:20 pm on Friday. The sound left windows rattling for a few seconds as users on Twitter wondered if it was another sonic boom. The city had witnessed a similar incident last year in May following which the defence department said was a sonic boom caused by a test flight. The Indian Air Force test flight took off from the Bengaluru airport and flew in the allotted airspace well outside city limits, the Defence Ministry tweeted. “… The sonic boom was probably heard while the aircraft was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speed between 36,000 and 40000 feet altitude," it said.

Indian sleuths on Twitter, however, may have come to a solution: aliens. Friday’s Sonic boom coincides with World UFO Day on July 2. UFOs have been pigeonholed as anomalies, completely unidentified or identifiable. A common definition of UFO is something that is visible in the sky but not identifiable with any known object or natural phenomena. Perhaps the Roswell incident of 1947 was the first incident that led to varied conspiracy theories around the existence of aliens. In actual fact, a weather balloon of the US Security Forces crashed near Roswell Mexico.

For conspiracy theory lovers, UFOs mean aliens. Bangalore people, too, soon drew the parallels.

#Bangalore people looking up in the sky after hearing two #sonicboom 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jBAmqsmZkv— Yash Agarwal (@meagarwalyash) July 2, 2021

Jaadu has came back to give us the Vaccine#bangalore #sonicboom pic.twitter.com/iAhawK5xdc— Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) July 2, 2021

Second batch of Aliens are here in #Bengaluru #SonicBoom— T-RAP FATHER (@Shashwathsp) July 2, 2021

Dear unnatural beings (or aliens or @IAF_MCC), can you guys stick to a calendar please? Every year the #sonicboom occurs in different months. We can handle the boom but not irregular schedule! #Bengaluru— Niranjan Patil (@njnrn) July 2, 2021

The sonic boom is not a one-off thing. The mysterious booms have been heard in Bengaluru earlier as well. A similar incident had happened in August 2018 when residents in several South Bengaluru neighbourhoods had heard a crashing boom with many reporting that their windows shook. The panic was such that State disaster management officials has to come forth and assure people that it was not an earthquake.

