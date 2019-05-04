Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'Sonic The Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes After Severe Online Backlash

'Sonic The Hedgehog' director Jeff Fowler has promised to “make changes” after fans vented their anger and frustration over the design and the appearance of the film’s titular character.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 4, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
'Sonic The Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes After Severe Online Backlash
Screenshot from trailer posted by Paramount Pictures | YouTube.
Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler has promised to “make changes” after fans vented their anger and frustration over the design and the appearance of the film’s titular character.

“The message is loud and clear,” Fowler wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “You aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…#sonicmovie #gottafixfast.”

Fans were left fuming after the movie’s trailer was released on Tuesday, seemingly over the use of human teeth on Sonic — a hedgehog supposed to have much smaller and pointy teeth — and his disproportionate legs.
















According to the trailer description, the live-action animated superhero comedy film "follows the mis-adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound -- human -- best friend Tom Wachowski.”

“Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination".

On Friday, Fowler informed the irked fans about the cosmetic changes the Sonic will go through.




The decision to get Sonic redesigned left many with mixed feelings.



















Ben Schwartz has voiced the character of Sonic. The movie also stars Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to release in November this year, and will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

The trailer uploaded on YouTube on April 30 has been disliked nearly 500K times.

