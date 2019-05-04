'Sonic The Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes After Severe Online Backlash

[Sonic the Hedgehog movie pitch meeting]



Jim Carrey: [chanting] teeth, teeth -

Director: teeth, TEETH

Paramount execs [pounding the table]: TEETH, TEETH, TEETH! https://t.co/eDzzAmSjDC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) April 30, 2019

WHY ARE HIS TEETH SO HUMAN pic.twitter.com/qanTExwjJI — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) April 30, 2019

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

wow they're really going to fix Sonic?



damn that's wild https://t.co/b6HM5h0qY6 — Bear (@BearUNLV) May 2, 2019

So did the people who made the Sonic movie just have like three different edits of the movie with three different versions of Sonic? Can you really "fix" the design if they are this far in? — Brendan Graeber (@Ragga_Fragga) May 2, 2019

So after this week's complaints, the filmmakers are actually going back into production and fixing the look of Sonic. That's entirely unprecedented, no? Also, why didn't we have this level of power when Elm Street was remade?! — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) May 2, 2019

Man, there are a lot of implications to changing Sonic at this point. The movie opens in November - no doubt the merch is already well underway. This is the title character! How much will they need to change? — Eric Goldman @ Endgame Again Probably (@TheEricGoldman) May 2, 2019

I love how hating on the Sonic trailer is more popular than the movie ever would have been if they had done exactly what "fans" claim to have hoped for. Makes me wonder if this is evil marketing geniustry. — Sharky Laguana (@Sharkyl) May 2, 2019

Despite not being particularly fond of Sonic’s design, I’m not sure how I feel about this...

It’s ok for me to just... not like something, honestly? I wouldn’t go and demand a design to change just because it’s not what I enjoy.



This is kind of a wild ride. https://t.co/xNRkJWar43 — Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) May 2, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler has promised to “make changes” after fans vented their anger and frustration over the design and the appearance of the film’s titular character.“The message is loud and clear,” Fowler wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “You aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…#sonicmovie #gottafixfast.”Fans were left fuming after the movie’s trailer was released on Tuesday, seemingly over the use of human teeth on Sonic — a hedgehog supposed to have much smaller and pointy teeth — and his disproportionate legs.According to the trailer description, the live-action animated superhero comedy film "follows the mis-adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound -- human -- best friend Tom Wachowski.”“Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination".On Friday, Fowler informed the irked fans about the cosmetic changes the Sonic will go through.The decision to get Sonic redesigned left many with mixed feelings.Ben Schwartz has voiced the character of Sonic. The movie also stars Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter.Sonic the Hedgehog is set to release in November this year, and will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.The trailer uploaded on YouTube on April 30 has been disliked nearly 500K times.