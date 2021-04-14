Son's Viral Photo of Father Cutting Nails of 98-Year-old Grandmother Will Make You Smile

The relationship between a mother and her child is surely the most divine relationships in this world. In a fast-moving world, at times it becomes a difficult situation to be there besides your ageing parents to look after them. However, efforts to do so must never die.

While we often come across news reports of mistreatment of elderly parents that’s truly heart-breaking, this latest photo of a son and his mother will warm your heart. The photo which was originally posted on Facebook by a named Abhraneel Malakar features his 65-year father cutting the nails of his 98-year-old grandma.

In the black and white photo, Abhraneel’s father sits on the floor cutting the nails of his elderly mother while she calmly sits on the bed draped in a white saree. Sharing the photo, Abhraneel also wrote a caption in Bengali capturing the emotions of the picture. “Love. I always have the habit of waking up late. Today in the morning, with drowsy eyes, I saw a 65-year-old gentleman cutting the toenails of a 98-year-old woman. Needless to say, the gentleman is my father and the old woman is my grandmother. No, I don’t need any individual Mother’s Day for this love. In her last life, may he become his walking companion on the path. I couldn’t help but put this picture in the timeline."

Abhraneel’s picture evoked a lot of reaction on the internet, it got over 2.4K likes and 1.5K shares. The comment section of the post was filled with beautiful reactions to the picture.

Pictures like these remind us of how important is to take care of our loved ones and create memories doing the smallest things that make our lives and relationships beautiful.

