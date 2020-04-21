Sonu Nigam's 3-year-old Azaan Tweet Resurfaces as Singer Remains Stuck in Dubai During Lockdown

Singer Sonu Nigam seems to be in fresh trouble after his three year old comment on Azaan, call for prayer in Muslims, resurfaced on social media. Nigam is currently stranded in Dubai amid lockdown where he had gone to visit his son.

The screenshot of the tweet is being shared over the past few days with people in Dubai asking the police to take action against him.

In April 2017, Nigam wrote on Twitter that despite being a non-muslim he is woken up by the Azaan. “When will this religiousness end in India,” he had written in a tweet after which he had faced backlash. The famous Bollywood singer had also said that the ‘noise from loudspeakers’ of temples and gurudwaras also added to the noise pollution.

The singer has deleted his Twitter handle after the backlash in 2017 saying that it was a nuisance. However, the comment has resurfaced over the past few days.

Earlier, UAE princess Hend Al Qassimi had taken a strong notice of Islamophobia on social media and had called out a series of tweets by a user named Saurabh Upadhyay. He had posted tweets attacking Muslims over the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in March in Delhi that led to surge of coronavirus cases cases in India. Princess Qassimi shared the screenshots of his tweets and warned that those engaging in racism and Islamophobia will have to pay penalty and will be made to leave UAE.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also courted controversy with his five year old tweet which said, ""95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love:@TarekFatah."

Mejbel Al Sharika, a Kuwaiti lawyer and Director of International Human Rights, shared the screenshot of the tweet and wrote: "Dear @Twitter, this Indian politicians @Tejasvi_Surya has racially slurred Arab women, I wonder how is his account still active? Is it not against Twitter's official policy? Please act as Arab sentiment has been badly wounded."