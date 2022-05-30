Sonu Sood Comes to the Rescue of Bihar Girl Born with Four Hands, Four Legs

Just a day after the video of a 2-year-old girl born with four hands and four legs in Bihar went viral, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepped in and extended help to the child. The physically challenged girl belongs to a poor Mahadalit family from the Nawada district of Bihar. She was born in 2019 with eight limbs that include four additional arms and legs attached to her stomach some inches above her navel. A video of the little girl showing her rare condition was circulated on social video and had gone viral. As it reached actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, he instantly offered to help the girl and shared a post on Twitter. “Tension mat lijiye ilaaj shuru karva diya hai. Bas dua kariye (Don’t be tensed, the treatment has been started, just pray), wrote Sonu while Tweeting the video.

Sonu also posted a photo where the girl could be seen being treated by a doctor with her parents standing beside her.

According to the girl’s mother, Usha Devi, the deformity had affected her overall growth. Reportedly, the parents had approached the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of their district seeking help for the child.

When Sonu Sood learned about the girl’s plight, he called up Dilip Raut, husband of local mukhiya Gudiya Devi. Sonu assured financial help to the girl and offered to fund her education and treatment cost, reported The Times of India.

Following this, the parents left for IGIMS (Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences) Patna on Saturday. The parents had earlier met the district magistrate Udita Singh during a janata darbar on Friday after which she directed the civil surgeon, Dr Nirmala Kumari, to provide necessary help to the child.

Reportedly, the first child of the couple, currently aged 12, was born without any deformity. However, their second child had twisted feet since the time of his birth. Then in 2019, their daughter was born with a severe deformity and had eight limbs.

Last week, Sonu Sood had come to the rescue of a differently-abled girl from Bihar who hopped on one leg to school daily. The girl was eventually provided with a wheelchair and prosthetic leg by the state education department.

