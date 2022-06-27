Sonu Sood Expresses Desire to Eat 'Chur Chur Naan' Named after him in Delhi

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has helped several people across the country during and post the coronavirus pandemic and has now garnered newfound popularity. Inspired by the actor, a street vendor named a bread after Sonu Sood. A tweet shared by a user on Sunday showed a video of a street-side food stall that was named after the actor. In the video, we see the stall selling a plate of naan and some side-dishes. The name of the stall read, “Sonu Sood ji Chur Chur Naan.”

The video was shared by Rathore in response to a tweet by the actor where Sood was spotted talking to a distressed man in tears, who reached the actor to seek financial help. The actor had described the poverty-stricken people of the country as those in whom God resides.

Rathore added a caption to her tweet that read, “The reality of your assistance is visible in our residential area of East Delhi near my apartment for many months. Glad to see this man’s small business is doing well. Your outstretched hand has empowered him with employment today.”

Sonu responded to Rathore’s tweet and wrote, “Tell brother to feed us the naan as well.”

The 48-year-old actor emerged as one of the crucial helping sources in 2020 when COVID-19 led to some strict lockdown restrictions. Sood had helped several migrant workers in Maharashtra to travel back to their native places by arranging transport facilities. In 2021, during the devastating second wave of coronavirus in India, Sood again helped people by arranging oxygen tanks and other essential medical services.

Earlier this month, the Acharya actor helped a two-and-a-half-year-old child from Bihar with a crucial medical procedure. Chaumukhi Kumari who was born in 2019 with four legs and four arms was helped by the actor’s NGO Sood Charity Foundation to get the much-needed surgery.

Sood updated his fans that Chaumukhi’s surgery went well and even shared a picture of the toddler post-surgery on Instagram. The caption accompanying the post read, “Chaumukhi was born with four legs and four hands in a small village in bihar. Now she’s ready to go back to her home after a successful surgery.”

