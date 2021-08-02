Sonu Sood Fan Creates Actor's Portrait on 50,000 Sq Feet Land, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood celebrated his 48th birthday on July 30. The star has essayed several phenomenal roles in various blockbuster Bollywood films. However, his fan following multiplied in a year and a half after he emerged as a real-life ‘messiah’ for the needy amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Sood’s social work, from arranging busses for migrants to supply oxygen cylinders amid crisis was hailed by people across the country. His fanbase has only increased by leaps and bounds and on the occasion of his birthday, wishes were pouring all day. From celebrities to common men, people flooded social media with lovely wishes for the star.

Several artists in the past have stunned the country with their outstanding piece of art dedicated to the actor. However, an artist named Vipul Mirajkar has impressed the netizens with his skills after he made a Sood’s portrait on a 50,000 sq ft of land on a field. He dug and ploughed the field to neatly showcase each and every feature of the actor. The entire process of the stunning artwork was shared by the artists on his Instagram handle.

Take a look –

Shared two days back on Sood’s birthday, the clip has now gone viral and has amassed over 21k views. Several paparazzi accounts have also shared Vipul’s artwork. Netizens were blown away by his creativity and lauded the artist for his skill.

The artist had also shared a video that captures the reaction of the actor when he showed him the video, which is being referred to in the article. In the clip, shared on his Instagram account, Vipul is seen seated next to Sood. The two along with Sood’s wife Sonali Sood and his son are seen watching the video on the laptop. The actor called Vipul’s artwork “unreal” while his wife said that of all the artwork they have seen, it was the best. In the Instagram video, the artist revealed that it took him 20 days to complete the artwork.

What is the first word that comes to your mind for Vipul’s artwork?

