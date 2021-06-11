CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sonu Sood Fan Walks 700 km from Hyderabad to Mumbai Barefoot to Meet Actor

Image Credits: Twitter/@SonuSood

Sonu Sood asked his fans to not take such trouble to meet him and said that he did not wish to encourage his fans to do such things.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has thousands of fans all over the country. Some of these fans do extraordinary things every now and then to express their love for him. One of his fans, Venkatesh, recently walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him. The actor took to Twitter to share a photo with Venkatesh and said that he wanted to arrange transportation for him but the young fan decided to walk over 700 km to meet him. The ‘Dabangg’ actor also asked his fans to not take such trouble to meet him and said that he did not wish to encourage his fans to do such things.

In a Twitter post, the actor said, “Venkatesh, walked barefoot all the way from Hyd to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him. He is truly inspiring & has immensely humbled me. Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this."

Sood emerged as a saviour for migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown last year and continues to help people during these tough times. Not only the common man, but the actor has also managed to help high-profile names as well. Sood recently reached out to help Harbhajan Singh after the former India cricketer posted a request for a Remdesivir injection on Twitter.

Sood’s fans have from time to time expressed their gratitude and love for him. Recently, The actor’s life-size poster was showered with milk in Srikalahasti of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district for his effort in helping people during the COVID crisis.

first published:June 11, 2021, 11:50 IST