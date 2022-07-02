Sonu Sood Gifts Little Girl Cycle to Travel to School, Says Will Accompany Her Someday

Once again, Sonu Sood has won millions of hearts on the internet with his recent philanthropic work. This time, the actor is being lauded for helping a young girl named Nilanjana attend school daily by gifting her a cycle. Sonu’s effort came to light after social worker Vikash Kumar Gupta penned down a long note on Twitter to thank the actor for removing one obstacle from the young girl's dream of getting educated. Dropping a lovely picture of Nilanjana in her school uniform, Vikash thanked Sonu in a tweet. The picture features Nilanjana showing a million-dollar smile, as she stands next to her new red cycle.

Vikash wrote in Hindi, “I do better than anyone; does it matter? I do better to someone; it matters a lot! Nilanjana is very happy. The price of this happiness is priceless because Sonu sir helped Nilanjana by giving her a cycle to go to school. Thank you,” and tagged the actor in his tweet. While acknowledging Vikash’s tweet, Sonu Sood quoted it and replied in Hindi, “Someday, I will accompany Nilanjana to school on her cycle.” So far, Sonu Sood’s quoted tweet has garnered more than 6 thousand likes and over 300 retweets.

Netizens flooded the comments section with appreciation tweets. One user wrote, “To bring a smile on the face of the child is a golden moment, and Sonu Sood is bringing it to many of the children, you are great bhai ji… Respect,” and ended with a salute emoticon. Another wrote, “God bless you, sir,” and ended with a joining hand emoticon. A third user wrote, “Sir you are truly a god-sent angel for common people like us,” and ended it with a red heart emoticon. A fourth commented, “A big salute to you sir.”

This isn’t the first time when the actor is being praised for his philanthropic work. During the first wave of coronavirus, Sonu helped countless people to reach their hometowns after the government announced a nationwide lockdown. He arranged many buses, to help people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.