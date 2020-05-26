Sonu Sood Had a Hilarious Response to Fan Who Wanted Help to Reunite with Girlfriend in Bihar

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping stranded people during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Several people have been approaching the actor through Twitter and asking him to help them out.

But there have been a few bizarre requests too. A few days ago, a fan asked Sood to drop him off at a thekka, or a liquor shop, in one of his buses meant to transport migrant workers. Sood took the request in humour and said that he can help him reach home from the liquor store.

Now, someone has tweeted to Sood asking the actor help him reunite with his girlfriend who is in Bihar. "Bhaiya, girlfriend se hi milwa dijiye. Bihar hi jaana hai. (Brother, please help me reach my girlfriend, she is in Bihar),” the Twitter user wrote.

To this the 46-year-old actor had the most hilarious reply; he said that it would do well for the man to stay away from his girlfriend for a while and would serve as an acid test, because distance does make the heart grow fonder.

For the past few weeks, the actor has been working hard to help hundreds of stranded migrants get home in buses. He has been personally overseeing the process and has been spotted meeting and greeting the migrant workers before they board the buses too.

In an interview, Sonu had told IANS, "I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we don't go on the roads, till we don't become one of them."